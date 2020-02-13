Actinium to Highlight Targeted Conditioning Portfolio at 2020 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Annual Meeting; Phase 3 SIERRA Trial Preliminary Results Selected for Oral Presentation

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) ("Actinium") announced today that presentations from its targeted conditioning portfolio have been accepted for presentation at the 2020 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) Meetings™, which brings together thousands of transplant professionals from over 500 transplant centers worldwide. TCT is being held February 19-23, 2020 at the Marriott World Center in Orlando, Florida. Notably, data from the pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial of Iomab-B have been selected for an oral presentation.

"We are excited that Iomab-B and the SIERRA trial have once again been selected as an oral presentation at TCT," said Dr. Mark Berger, Chief Medical Officer of Actinium. "We look forward to highlighting the potential benefit that Iomab-B can provide to a patient population with active disease who are otherwise ineligible for BMT. We are confident these findings will be received with great enthusiasm. TCT, which assembles leading transplant physicians from top centers in the United States and worldwide, is the ideal venue to showcase the extremely encouraging findings from the SIERRA trial thus far. In addition, our other conference activities are expected to provide significant exposure for this important trial and invaluable interactions with BMT thought leaders. Through the SIERRA trial, we aspire to change the treatment paradigm for older patients with relapsed or refractory AML to make potentially curative BMT via Iomab-B the standard of care for this patient population that continues to have poor outcomes."

Actinium's TCT Presentations:

Late Breaking Oral Presentation:

Title: Targeted Conditioning with Anti-CD45 Iodine (131I) Apamistamab [Iomab-B] Leads to High Rates of Allogeneic Transplantation and Successful Engraftment in Older Patients with Active, Relapsed or Refractory (rel/ref) AML after Failure of Chemotherapy and Targeted Agents: Preliminary Midpoint Results from the Prospective, Randomized Phase 3 Sierra Trial

Presenter: Boglarka Gyurkocza MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (and SIERRA Investigator)

Time: Thursday, February 20 th, 4:45 PM - 5:00 PM ET

Location: Orlando World Center Marriott - Palms: Sabal

Poster Presentation:

Title: Feasibility of Administering Anti-CD45 Iodine (131I) Apamistamab [Iomab-B] for Targeted Conditioning in Older Patients with Active, Relapsed or Refractory AML without Lead-Lined Rooms: Ongoing Phase 3 Sierra Trial Experience at 6 Study Sites

Presenter: Rajneesh Nath , M.D., Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center (and SIERRA Investigator)

Time: Wednesday, February 19 th, 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM ET

Location: Orlando World Center Marriott - Palms: Sabal

About the SIERRA Trial

The SIERRA trial (Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapse/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia) is the only randomized Phase 3 trial that offers BMT (Bone Marrow Transplant) as an option for older patients with active, relapsed or refractory AML or acute myeloid leukemia. BMT is the only potentially curative treatment option for older patients with active relapsed or refractory AML and there is no standard of care for this indication other than salvage therapies. Iomab-B is an ARC (Antibody Radiation-Conjugate) comprised of the anti-CD45 antibody apamistamab and the radioisotope I-131 (Iodine-131). The 20 active SIERRA trial sites in the U.S. and Canada represent many of the leading bone marrow transplant centers by volume. For more information, visit www.sierratrial.com.

About Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings™ (TCT)

TCT, formerly known as the BMT Tandem Meetings, are the combined annual meetings of the American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (ASBMT) and the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR). Each year the conference brings together several thousand investigators, clinicians, researchers, nurses and other allied health professionals from over 500 transplant centers from over 50 countries around a full scientific program focused on bone marrow transplant and cellular therapies.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium's lead application for our ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient's disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With our ARC approach, we seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Our lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SIERRA trial is over fifty percent enrolled and promising single-agent, feasibility and safety data has been highlighted at ASH, TCT, ASCO and SOHO annual meetings. I-131 apamistamab will also be studied as a targeted conditioning agent in a Phase 1/2 anti-HIV stem cell gene therapy with UC Davis and is expected to be studied with a CAR-T therapy in 2020. In addition, we are developing a multi-disease, multi-target pipeline of clinical-stage ARCs targeting the antigens CD45 and CD33 for targeted conditioning and as a therapeutic either in combination with other therapeutic modalities or as a single agent for patients with a broad range of hematologic malignancies including acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome and multiple myeloma. Ongoing combination trials include our CD33 alpha ARC, Actimab-A, in combination with the salvage chemotherapy CLAG-M and the Bcl-2 targeted therapy venetoclax. Underpinning our clinical programs is our proprietary AWE (Antibody Warhead Enabling) technology platform. This is where our intellectual property portfolio of over 100 patents, know-how, collective research and expertise in the field are being leveraged to construct and study novel ARCs and ARC combinations to bolster our pipeline for strategic purposes. Our AWE technology platform is currently being utilized in a collaborative research partnership with Astellas Pharma, Inc. Website: https://www.actiniumpharma.com/

Forward-Looking Statements for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

This press release may contain projections or other "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995 regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company which the Company undertakes no obligation to update. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with preliminary study results varying from final results, estimates of potential markets for drugs under development, clinical trials, actions by the FDA and other governmental agencies, regulatory clearances, responses to regulatory matters, the market demand for and acceptance of Actinium's products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and other risks detailed from time to time in Actinium's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including without limitation its most recent annual report on form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and Forms 8-K, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

