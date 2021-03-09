Action 247 Party Bus Ready to Hit the Streets For SEC Tournament

Action 247 is excited about the partnership with Honky Tonk Party Express, headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. This will be the first March Madness since online gambling became legal in Tennessee. "We are so grateful to Honky Tonk Party Express for getting our "Action Mobile" ready just in time for the SEC basketball tournament, which starts in Nashville on March 11 th ," said Tina Hodges, Tennessee Action 247 CEO. Action 247 will have tournament events at The Underground on Broadway in Nashville, March 10-14 at 1:00 pm during the tournament.

Grant Rosenblatt, owner of Honky Tonk Party Express, loves that both he and Action are local businesses.

"Tina and everyone at Action have been so fun to work with and they understand how to market their company. Our open-air party buses are the coolest ways to experience Nashville and the best way to organically get the word on Tennessee's own sportsbook. We can't wait to see Action rolling down the streets of Nashville," said Rosenblatt.

Honky Tonk Party Express was founded in 2016 and has 11 beautiful buses on the road.

For more information about Honky Tonk Party Express go to www.honkytonkpartyexpress.com.

About Action 24/7

Founded in 2020, Action 247 is a by Tennesseans, for Tennesseans sportsbook based out of Nashville, TN. Action 247 is the only locally-owned and operated Tennessee sportsbook, offering a wide variety of sports betting games with a world-class customer experience.

