Action Axe Throwing Spearheads Entertainment Mobile Concept In North Texas

Created by friends and axe throwing enthusiasts, Cole Feigl and Keyfer Roberts, the company's concept was designed with convenience as a priority. From weddings to graduations, corporate retreats, or even just a weekend barbecue, Action Axe Throwing is ideal for everyone, with play fully supervised by a trained on-site "Axe Masters" staff. State-of-the-art equipment including special anti-bounce mats and reinforced chain-link fences provide safety for all ages.

"When restrictions were placed on indoor activities during the pandemic, we wanted to keep the popularity of the sport going and bring it to people across the metroplex in a safe, more controlled setting," said Feigl. "And of course, nothing brings the excitement to an event like axe throwing – everyone and anyone can pick up the technique quickly."

As Action Axe Throwing soars in popularity, Feigl and Roberts are continuing to expand the business with more upgraded features, ensuring a top experience for all participants. Reservations for events, up to a 10-hour timeframe, are able to be booked directly through the company's website with full setup and teardown included. For more information, visit http://actionaxethrowing.com.

About Action Axe Throwing

