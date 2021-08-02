Action Camera Market to grow over $ 2 Billion during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Set to grow by USD 2.02 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the action camera market to register a decelerating CAGR of over 10%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the growing popularity of social networking sites and the increasing popularity of action cameras will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The action camera market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.
Action Camera Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Action Camera Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Ultra HD
- HD
- End-user
- Commercial
- Residential
- Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Action Camera Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the action camera market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Eastman Kodak Co., Garmin Ltd., GoPro Inc., Olympus Corp., Panasonic Corp., C&A Marketing Inc., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Xiaomi Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Action Camera Market size
- Action Camera Market trends
- Action Camera Market industry analysis
The high growth in adventure tourism is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the rising popularity of smartphones may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the action camera market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Action Camera Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist action camera market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the action camera market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the action camera market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of action camera market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Ultra HD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- HD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Casio Computer Co. Ltd.
- Eastman Kodak Co.
- Garmin International Inc.
- GoPro Inc.
- JVCKENWOOD Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- PLR IP Holdings LLC
- Sony Corp.
- TomTom NV
- Xiaomi Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
