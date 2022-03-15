Action Face Wins SXSW Pitch® Event

Takes Home the Prestigious Top Prize in the Entertainment, Gaming & Content Category

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Action Face , the technological leader of 3D scanning and printing action figures, took top prize and was declared the winner in the Entertainment, Gaming & Content category at the 14th annual SXSW Pitch® held at the Downtown Hilton in Austin, TX. The event, which coincides with the annual South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals, featured 45 finalists within 9 distinct categories with more than 650 entries in all. All finalists presented to a live audience of high-profile media, venture capital investors and a panel of expert judges over the weekend before the determination was made declaring Action Face the winner in its category.

"This is an incredible honor and we couldn't be happier with the outcome, particularly considering the many incredible companies that we were competing against," says Kenny Davis, CEO of Action Face. "We have an unbelievable team behind the technology here at Action Face, each of whom have dedicated long hours and it's wonderful to share this win with them. This is also further validation of our technology and the early success we have had with our business-to-business and consumer clients," he adds.

Unlike those that have tried, Action Face , has mastered the 3D printing process first-ever 3D action figure with a face that's customizable from your iPhone or iPad Pro device. Similar to a video game-like digital experience, Action Face also allows users to customize and create their very own 3D digital avatar, in turn creating a virtual version of themself which can be share on social media, animation or even video games.

The company was founded by former executives from Hasbro and Activision. Davis adds, "We used to make customized action figures for CEOs and A-List celebrities when they would visit. There is nothing like seeing yourself transformed into the most heroic version of you. There are few things special enough for someone who already had everything – but this was. Creating each custom action figure cost more than $2,000; and we only made about 10 per year. All people have a hero inside them and want to share that hero with the world. We created Action Face so that every person could show the world who they really are."

After years of extensive research and experiments, in 2021, Action Face launched the patent-pending iOS app that utilizes the iPhone's facial recognition technology to create an individual's 'Action Face,' 3D print it in full color, and ship it directly to customers within two weeks. The technology officially made its debut at the LA Marathon in November '21, allowing hundreds of runners to scan their likeness and create a one-of-a-kind memento. This football season, they were invited to several of the ESPN College Bowl Games to turn players and VIPs into action figures, and now have $9.2MM in funding.

"Since the beginning, it's been our goal to further develop this technology so that anyone can easily create their very own action figure and animated 3D avatar. It is incredibly satisfying to not only reach this goal, but to be recognized by SXSW and honored for all of our hard work," Davis concludes.

For more information about Action Face, please log onto www.actionface.shop or follow us on Instagram: @actionfaceme and/or on YouTube Action Face Me .

