Action for Healthy Kids® and ALDI Help 150 Schools Create Healthy Learning Environments in the 2018-2019 School Year

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Action for Healthy Kids® (AFHK) announces 150 recipients of school grants provided through funding from ALDI for the 2018-2019 school year. Awarded in 29 states, the grants—known as Parents for Healthy Kids grants—are designed for parents and parent-led groups to help their children's schools expand student access to in-school physical activity and healthy foods, improve knowledge and behaviors around exercise and nutrition, and engage more families in healthy activities, both at school and at home.

Through the grants, AFHK helps schools develop school health teams which are critical to creating healthy schools, assess their school health environment, and successfully implement programs. The grants, ranging from $500 to $1,000, will support:

Physical activity components, such as outdoor and/or indoor recess, play space and/or gymnasium refurbishing, classroom-based physical activity, walk or bike to school initiatives, or before- and after-school programs; and

Nutrition components, such as school gardens, healthy fundraisers, classroom celebrations, healthy classroom rewards, taste tests, water access, and cooking classes

"Parents and parent groups are a powerful force for change in schools and can help bring together school staff, other parents and community partners to improve student health and learning," said Rob Bisceglie, CEO, AFHK. "Through our continued partnership with ALDI, we are able to mobilize more parents, caregivers and families in new ways around school health issues—in their schools, through local grassroots workshops, and through our parent-focused content on ParentsforHealthyKids.org."

"Since we began working with Action for Healthy Kids, we have seen firsthand the impact that schools and parents can have on the health and learning of students when provided the funding, resources and tools they need to succeed. We're honored to help AFHK expand these resources to more parents nationwide and continue to support schools and families in the communities where we operate," said ALDI spokeswoman Kate Kirkpatrick.

Since 2011, ALDI-supported school grants have helped 186 schools implement health and wellness initiatives, impacting 109,718 students. To learn more and see the complete list of schools funded by ALDI in the 2018-2019 school year, visit ActionforHealthyKids.org/ALDI.

About Action for Healthy Kids®

Action for Healthy Kids® is a nationwide grassroots network mobilizing school professionals, families and communities to take actions that improve school foods, nutrition education and physical education for all students. With funding opportunities, expert technical assistance, and our flagship program, Game On, Action for Healthy Kids provides full support to schools and families to develop healthy school environments where children thrive. To learn more about the ways our 150,000+ volunteer network is helping to make every kid healthy and ready to learn, visit us at ActionforHealthyKids.org, on Facebook (act4healthykids) and on Twitter (@Act4HlthyKids).

About ALDI Inc.

A leader in the grocery retailing industry since 1976, ALDI operates more than 1,800 U.S. stores in 35 states. More than 40 million customers each month benefit from the simple, streamlined approach ALDI brings to retailing. ALDI sells frequently purchased grocery and household items, primarily under its exclusive brands, which meet or exceed national name brands on taste and quality. ALDI also backs up its products with a Twice as Nice Guarantee: replacing the product AND offering a full refund. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

SOURCE Action for Healthy Kids