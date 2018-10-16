Action for Healthy Kids and Kellogg Company Fund Provide School Breakfast Grants to 18 School Districts and 82 Schools for the 2018-2019 School Year

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Action for Healthy Kids® (AFHK) announces 82 more schools that are recipients of school grants the 2018-2019 school year, provided through funding from Kellogg Company Fund. The School Breakfast Grants help schools and school districts pilot or expand their National School Breakfast Programs in order to increase access to breakfast for hungry students and help them have a nutritious start to the school day.

Data shows that children who start the day with breakfast tend to do better in school[1]. Breakfast can help kick-start metabolism, energy and focus for learning and can help set children up for the day ahead [2],[3]. Unfortunately, millions of children don't get that kick-start they need to help them be alert and learn in the classroom. Just under half of students participating in the National School Lunch Program also participated in school breakfast programming in 2017 (30 million lunch participants vs. 14.66 million breakfast participants according to preliminary data on school meal participation from USDA), indicating that millions of low-income children are still not receiving a nutritious breakfast available to them at school.

Schools will use their grants to purchase equipment and cover other program costs that enable them to expand school breakfast participation through alternative breakfast models, such as breakfast in the classroom and "grab and go" breakfast. These alternative breakfast models help schools overcome many of the barriers that keep students from accessing school breakfast. A complete list of funded schools can be found at ActionforHealthyKids.org/Kellogg.

"The fact is that students simply can't concentrate and perform at their best in school on an empty stomach. Alternative school breakfast programs help to bridge the gap for millions of hungry children and provide vital nutrition to kids who need it the most," said Rob Bisceglie, CEO, Action for Healthy Kids. "Thanks to the continued support of Kellogg, we are giving more schools the resources they need to help kids have a proper start to their school day."

"Because we know the power of breakfast in fueling better days and better lives, we're pleased to continue our long-time partnership with Action for Healthy Kids. School breakfast grants not only provide students with access to a nutritious breakfast each day, but in turn may improve the school experience for thousands of children," said Stephanie Slingerland, Director, Philanthropy & Social Impact, Kellogg Company.

New this year, Kellogg Company Fund will support five schools in Michigan in implementing nutrition and physical activity initiatives, which also set up students for success in the classroom. These schools will each receive a $1,000 Game On grant from Action for Healthy Kids to increase opportunities for physical activity, nutrition education and healthy eating activities. Projects will include school wide taste tests of healthy foods, yoga in the classroom, and a steps challenge.

With Kellogg's support, AFHK has provided funding and technical assistance to 1,975 schools, increasing breakfast access to 1.3 million hungry or undernourished students and helping schools serve more than 26.8 million new breakfasts since 2009. Together, they have helped schools take advantage of the National School Breakfast Program and increase breakfast participation among their students, on average, by 40 percent.

Expanding school breakfast programs is part of Kellogg' Company's Breakfasts for Better Days global signature cause platform, launched in 2013. Through Breakfast for Better Days, Kellogg is fighting hunger and feeding potential by expanding breakfast programs around the globe to address the critical issue of food security. To date, Kellogg has supported programs that have provided more than 2.5 billion servings of cereal and snacks to children and families in need around the world through Breakfasts for Better Days.

About Action for Healthy Kids®

Action for Healthy Kids® is a nationwide grassroots network mobilizing school professionals, families and communities to take actions that improve school foods, nutrition education and physical education for all students. With funding opportunities, expert technical assistance, and our flagship program, Game On, Action for Healthy Kids provides full support to schools and families to develop healthy school environments where children thrive. To learn more about the ways our 150,000+ volunteer network is helping to make every kid healthy and ready to learn, visit us at ActionforHealthyKids.org , on Facebook (act4healthykids) and on Twitter (@Act4HlthyKids).

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2017 were approximately $13 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by the end of 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

[1] Kleinman RE, Hall S, Green H, Korzec-Ramirez D, Patton K, Pagano ME, Murphy JM. Diet, breakfast, and academic performance in children. Ann Nutr Metab. 2002;46 Suppl 1:24-30.

[2] Kosti RI, Panagiotakos DB, Zampelas A, Mihas C, Alevizos A, Leonard C, Tountas Y, Mariolis A. The association between consumption of breakfast cereals and BMI in schoolchildren aged 12-17 years: the VYRONAS study. Public Health Nutr. 2008 Oct;11(10):1015-21.

[3] Cooper SB, Bandelow S, Nevill ME. Breakfast consumption and cognitive function in adolescent schoolchildren. Physiol Behav. 2011 Jul 6;103(5):431-9.

