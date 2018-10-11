Action Images expands to provide sports organizations with custom multimedia coverage of events, content distribution and licensing opportunities

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuters today announced that Action Images, its sports media agency, will begin partnering with sports organizations globally to create pictures, video, text and graphics coverage of events on their behalf, as well as distributing coverage across Reuters News Agency platforms, which reach more than 3,000 newsrooms and media channels worldwide.

Reuters has invested in Action Images to expand its services globally in response to the growing need of sports organizers to produce their own content. Rights to the content produced by Action Images will be held by the partnering organizations, ensuring it can be freely and widely used across their channels. Action Images will also help identify and facilitate editorial and commercial licensing opportunities for partners, unlocking additional monetization options for them and maximizing return on investment.

"The ever-growing importance of social media engagement with fans and the rise of league-owned OTT platforms are putting pressure on sports bodies to become news publishers in their own right," said Rob Schack, Vice President, Reuters Sports. "Our Action Images services are designed to provide a flexible set of solutions that helps them both meet those demands and generate revenue from licensing of the content that's produced."

