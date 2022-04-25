Action Urgent Care Opens Two New Clinics in San Jose and Los Gatos

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Action Urgent Care announced today it has opened two new clinics to its rapidly expanding network of clinics throughout the Bay Area. The new clinics, located at 1038 E Brokaw Rd #30, San Jose, CA 95131 and 640 Blossom Hill Rd Suite A, Los Gatos, CA 95032, will improve accessibility and convenience for patients as healthcare demand continues to grow.

Waiting room of the new Los Gatos location

The new clinics will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For those unable to leave their homes, Action Urgent Care also offers mobile at home services to come to the patient's home as well as virtual visits. The clinics offer a wide range of urgent, primary care and COVID 19 testing services to people of all ages and backgrounds with full scanning and lab testing services on site.

The two new clinics accept all major PPO insurance plans and Medicare for urgent and primary care and all insurances for COVID 19 testing. They also accept uninsured patients who can self-pay for both in person and telemedicine services.

Founded in 2012, Action Urgent Care has treated over 1.5 million patients in the Greater Bay Area and is trying to elevate the traditional health care model by focusing on preventative health care and offers longevity programs via its Kyla app for all its patients. In addition to potentially prescribing medication, the doctors at Action Urgent Health will also recommend dietary and physical activity changes for each patient. Then via the Kyla app, its patients can track their progress of how they are incorporating these new diet and lifestyle changes. The data is stored in their internal systems so the doctor can review the information during future appointments.

"We are delighted to officially announce the opening of our two new clinics so we can provide state of the art urgent and primary care to the people of San Jose and Los Gatos," said CEO and founder Garick Hismatullin. "Public healthcare is changing to be more accessible, less timely and affordable for all. When it comes to your life, it's simply not an area we're willing to compromise on. We want personal health care to be available when you need it, and reliable too."

Action Urgent Health now has a total of 13 clinics throughout the Bay Area which are able to accommodate all appointments and walk-ins on the same day.

To find out more please visit http://actionurgentcare.com/

About Action Urgent Health Care

Founded in 2012, Action Urgent Care has 13 clinics throughout the Bay Area. To date, they have served over 1.5 million patients and treat both insured and uninsured patients. With a focus on the overall health and longevity of their patients, they stay connected to their patients via their Kyla app where patients can document their doctor's recommendations of diet and lifestyle changes to improve their health.

They also offer telemedicine and mobile at home services. During the pandemic they created a fleet of mobile COVID 19 testing units that come to people's homes, offices, schools, and community events.

Media Contact

Danielle McCormick

Firecracker PR for Kyla

[email protected]

+14152335974

SOURCE Action Health