Action1 Enables Managed IT Solution Providers (MSP) to Profit from Endpoint Security Management Services

Action1's robust technology replaces a myriad of outdated MSP tools - Mike Famighetti, Millennium IT Services

"Many managed service providers worldwide use Action1's cloud service to manage their customer environments," said Alex Vovk, CEO of Action1 Corporation. "Multi-tenancy and the ability to segregate managed entities within the same interface is what MSPs have been asking for and we are excited to deliver this functionality in Action1."

"Action1 has a very robust technology that replaces a myriad of outdated MSP tools that we had to use before," said Mike Famighetti from Millennium IT Services, IT service provider in Long Island, New York. "We support hundreds of end users at law firms and other organizations. With the new multi-tenancy feature we are able to manage all of our customers from the same console. Action1 will help us to automate software deployment and security patching, provide efficient remote support and accomplish other remote management tasks from the comfort of our office, without costly on-site visits."

To learn more about Action1's features for Managed Service Provides, please visit: https://www.action1.com/managed-service-providers.html



About Action1 Corporation

Action1 provides a cloud-based endpoint security management platform that enables patch management, remote access and management, software deployment, IT asset inventory and reporting, and more. Founded in 2016 by Netwrix cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, Action1 is used by companies and MSPs worldwide as a working alternative to traditional on-premise solutions that are no longer functional in remote workforce scenarios. For more information, please visit www.action1.com or call 1-346-444-8530.

