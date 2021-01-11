Action1 Offers Free Cloud-based Remote Management To Support Remote Workforce In Small Organizations

Free cloud-based remote management for up to 50 endpoints includes remote desktop, patching, deployment and more Tweet this

"IT administrators at small organizations have been struggling to support remote workers since the massive switch to work from home due to COVID," said Mike Walters, President of Action1 Corporation. "Action1 now arms them with free remote management system to ensure efficiency and security without adding additional costs during these difficult times."

"Action1 came to the rescue when my clients had to switch to remote work," said Paul Greenwood at Century IT Services. "All of the existing tools and procedures, such as timely patch management and software deployment stopped working, since everybody stopped connecting their laptops to office networks. Remote desktop access also became essential to provide IT support to people working from their homes. Action1 is free and it helps tremendously."

To learn more about Action1's free Cloud-based endpoint security management service, please visit: https://www.action1.com/free_edition.html

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 provides a cloud-based endpoint security management platform that enables patch management, remote access and management, software deployment, IT asset inventory and reporting, and more. Founded in 2016 by Netwrix cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, Action1 is used by companies and MSPs worldwide as a working alternative to traditional on-premise solutions that are no longer functional in remote workforce scenarios. For more information, please visit www.action1.com or call 1-346-444-8530

SOURCE Action1 Corporation

