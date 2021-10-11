Action1 RMM Named a Finalist in the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2021

Finalists are determined by a panel of judges comprised of prominent experts in the IT industry. Tweet this

"By adding the category for remote working solutions, we aim to highlight the products that have helped MSPs to effectively overcome the crisis and support businesses as they were rapidly adapting to changes accelerated by the pandemic," said Ellie Chadwick, events and operations manager at IT Europa Media & Intelligence Ltd. "The solutions provided by these finalists have shown they are the best at supporting remote IT operations."

Alex Vovk, CEO and co-founder of Action1 added: "We are honored to receive recognition from the European IT & Software Excellence Awards experts. MSPs worldwide deliver invaluable services to their customers, managing and securing their endpoints, as well as providing their remote workers with high-quality IT support. We are delighted to provide an RMM platform that helps MSPs address these challenges, deliver excellent IT service and grow their businesses."

The winners will be announced at the European IT & Software Excellence Awards Dinner at the Royal Lancaster, London, on October 19, 2021.

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 provides a cloud-based solution for remote monitoring and management (RMM) that includes automated patch management, remote desktop access, software deployment and distribution, IT asset inventory, network monitoring, reporting and more. The company was founded by Netwrix cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters in 2018 to give companies and MSPs worldwide a modern alternative to traditional on-premises solutions that don't function in remote workforce scenarios. For more information, please visit www.action1.com or call 1-346-444-8530.

SOURCE Action1 Corporation

Related Links

http://www.action1.com

