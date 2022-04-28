Action1 RMM Shortlisted in Three Categories for 2022 IT Europa Channel Awards

The solutions chosen as finalists are the best of the best at securing and supporting hybrid workforces. Tweet this

"We had a record-breaking number of nominations this year, making the awards highly competitive," said Carl Friedmann, Editor at IT Europa. "The solutions chosen as finalists are the best of the best at securing and supporting hybrid workforces."

Action1 RMM was shortlisted in three categories as a modern and innovative RMM platform that provides both internal IT departments and MSPs with the real-time visibility and security risk mitigation they need to support today's hybrid workforce.

"We are honored by this recognition from the IT Europa Channel Awards," said Alex Vovk, CEO and co-founder of Action1. "It reinforces our commitment to innovation and relying on customer feedback to deliver what is truly in demand by MSPs and IT professionals in organizations of all sizes."

The winners will be announced at the IT Europa Channel Awards dinner in West London on May 19, 2022.

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 is the provider of the #1 secure and easy-to-use cloud RMM platform that delivers real-time visibility into vulnerabilities and IT assets. It delivers security risk mitigation via policy-based patching and deployment of OS and third-party software, and includes a remote desktop compliant with modern privacy laws. The company was founded by Netwrix cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters in 2018 to give companies and MSPs worldwide a modern and secure alternative to legacy on-premises solutions that do not function in hybrid workforce environments. For more information, please visit www.action1.com or call 1-346-444-8530.

