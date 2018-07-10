Actionable Quality Assurance Gives Back to Supplier Partners

"With this new update, our supplier partners will soon have access to interactive dashboards, providing insights into their data as it is viewed from the eyes of their clients," says Eric Graves, Founder & CEO of AQA. "This will allow suppliers to understand exactly where their product has room for improvement, driving overall product quality for the end consumer at each individual restaurant location."

With the latest improvement to AQA, if a supplier is causing an abnormal amount of product quality complaints to a particular restaurant company, they'll be able to see this information on their own, without a restaurant's QA department having to alert them to it after the fact. Additionally, if a product's quality begins trending to the upper limit of a specification threshold, the supplier will be able to work internally to address the issue before it ever becomes an actual restaurant facing issue.

AQA currently has over 1200 supplier partners which support the restaurant companies utilizing AQA to manage their QA program. These suppliers include food manufacturers across the entire supply chain, from raw materials to finished goods. Suppliers interact with AQA to provide their restaurant clients with access to product quality data, resolve product quality issues, and provide routine food safety documentation.

About Actionable Quality Assurance

Actionable Quality Assurance (AQA) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology company that empowers innovative restaurant companies to control their food chain. Created by food scientists with a passion for improving food safety, AQA is the only software solution built specifically for the restaurant industry that prevents food safety incidents before they reach the customer and ensures a consistent guest experience through improved supplier performance. Learn more about Actionable Quality Assurance at www.actionableQA.com.

