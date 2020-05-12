ActionIQ and SparkPost Join Forces to Deliver Transformative Digital Customer Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leading customer data platform for enterprises, and SparkPost, the world's largest email delivery and analytics engine that delivers over a third of the world's email, today announced an integrated solution bringing brands real-time email delivery, intelligence, and personalization. The combined solution delivers improved personalized and contextual email experiences to customers and increases revenue potential for brands—all at a significantly lower total cost of ownership.

"A lot of our clients are moving to a hub-and-spoke marketing stack, where data, intelligence, and orchestration lives within a centralized CDP hub, and the spokes are the delivery systems," said Justin DeBrabant, VP Product at ActionIQ. "SparkPost enables that model perfectly. They also bring real-time integration of sending and analytics, which means faster, smarter delivery with deeper insights. We're excited to be able to seamlessly capture real-time customer data and support the delivery of meaningful, valuable communications swiftly and effectively."

The key to improved engagement is personalization backed by data and intelligence. ActionIQ's platform is able to unify all of an enterprise's data to drive intelligence and cross-channel personalization, including in email. SparkPost offers state-of-the-art deliverability analytics and intelligence, which is fed in real-time back into ActionIQ, ensuring each send is responding to individual consumer behaviors and dynamically creating personalized experiences based on their preferences. The integrated solution allows organizations to better tackle challenges related to scalability at cost, customer relevance and personalization.

"Meeting the data aggregation and analytical needs of enterprise-level email programs is not an easy task," said Hal Muchnick, Chief Commercial Officer at SparkPost. "By combining the power of ActionIQ and SparkPost's intelligent email solutions, organizations can deliver data-powered, highly tailored communications cost-effectively. This drives better engagement for the reader and improves their on-going brand experiences."

Organizations wanting to leverage ActionIQ and SparkPost's integrated solution will have the best of data and deliverability to make the most of every digital engagement with customers, ultimately deepening brand-and-customer relationships, revenue and customer loyalty. As the world leans on digital marketing more than ever before, ActionIQ and SparkPost's integration is empowering businesses to accelerate opportunity and growth during somewhat challenging environments.

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ empowers the world's leading brands to win in today's experience economy by building deeper, more valuable relationships with their customers. Our real-time orchestration and intelligence hub, powered by the fastest and most scalable customer data platform, enables marketers to quickly turn disconnected customer data into personalized experiences, orchestrated across all channels in real-time. The New York Times, Pandora, Gap Inc., WW, and more, trust ActionIQ to differentiate their brands, drive lasting customer loyalty, and significantly improve business performance — achieving up to a 20% increase in revenue in just a few months. To learn more, visit actioniq.com .

About SparkPost

SparkPost, the world's largest email deliverability engine, enables the delivery of more than 37 percent of the world's B2C email -- more than six trillion messages annually -- helping organizations drive top-line digital marketing results. SparkPost's analytics cover 90 percent of the world's email footprint, giving companies deep insight into email deliverability and engagement analytics. Companies including Zillow, The New York Times, Booking.com, Adobe, Rakuten, and Zynga use SparkPost's engine for their email communications, significantly increasing email marketing performance. Learn more at www.sparkpost.com or connect via Twitter , LinkedIn or the SparkPost blog .

