ActionIQ Expands Leadership Suite, Hiring Industry Veteran Neil Wilson As Senior Vice President Of Partnerships

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leading customer data platform (CDP), today announced that Neil Wilson has joined the company as Senior Vice President Partnerships, charged with building alliances with global systems integrators, digital agencies, and management consultancies, among others, to better serve its client base, while increasing the business development pipeline for itself and its partners. Wilson, formerly Senior Vice President of Infor Global Alliances, will become a strategic part of ActionIQ's senior management team in this new leadership role.

"Neil's proven ability to forge customer-centric relationships with top executives will be a great asset in expanding business development initiatives," said Tasso Argyros, CEO and Co-Founder, ActionIQ.

"ActionIQ has already captured the attention of tier one partners and I believe that its superior technology can attract many more into the fold—to generate significant results for them, and for our growing list of clients in the enterprise technology, financial services, media industry, and retail sectors," said Wilson.

At Infor since 2016, Wilson increased the multi-national enterprise software company's revenue—as well as its partners'—by establishing a thriving global partner ecosystem. While there, he created a comprehensive strategy to recruit, enable, and manage global and regional system integrators.

Previous to Infor, Wilson was Vice President, Oracle Marketing Cloud and Alliances. In that position he built an international program of system and digital integrators, digital agencies, and legacy partners. During his tenure, he markedly increased Oracle's and partners' customer acquisition and retention through digital transformation initiatives that featured Oracle Marketing Cloud (OMC) solutions.

His earlier experiences at Oracle included serving as CX Pillar Led for North American Applications, Alliances, and Channels, and holding other key sales roles.

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ empowers the world's leading brands to win in today's experience economy by building deeper, more valuable relationships with their customers. Our real-time orchestration and intelligence hub, powered by the fastest and most scalable customer data platform, enables marketers to quickly turn disconnected customer data into personalized experiences, orchestrated across all channels in real-time. The New York Times, Pandora, Gap Inc., WW, and more, trust ActionIQ to differentiate their brands, drive lasting customer loyalty, and significantly improve business performance — achieving up to a 20% increase in revenue in just a few months. To learn more, visit actioniq.com.

Media Contact

Laura Goldberg

LBG Public Relations for ActionIQ

[email protected]

+1-347-683-1859

SOURCE ActionIQ

Related Links

https://www.actioniq.com

