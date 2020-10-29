ActionIQ Launches InfiniteCompute: Next Generation Customer Data Platform Technology To Outperform Marketing Clouds

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ , the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP), today announced general availability of InfiniteCompute – its proprietary, highly scalable customer database technology.

The release from closed beta reflects a continued rise in large enterprises' demand for customer data management within a CDP. ActionIQ invested more than 3 years of R&D to develop and release InfiniteCompute, which now empowers teams across large organizations, such as The New York Times, to collaborate and activate more authentic experiences from a single source of customer truth.

For The New York Times, increasing the speed and agility of their teams in turning billions of customer interactions into thousands of audience segments was critical to meeting their digital transformation goals. Running on top of InfiniteCompute, ActionIQ's CDP dynamically scales to The New York Times computation needs in real-time, increasing system reliability and value. "With ActionIQ, we can combine high-volume data activation with scalable infrastructure," says Shane Murray, SVP Data and Insights, The New York Times. "The power of InfiniteCompute has increased the scope and value of our segmentation strategy as we're able to deliver hundreds of billions of personalized customer experiences annually across every brand touchpoint including email, in-app, site, and paid media."

With ActionIQ's CDP powered by InfiniteCompute, an unlimited number of users within the enterprise can generate customer insights and journeys in a single platform in minutes versus 24 hours or longer it takes in one of big marketing cloud CDP offerings. InfiniteCompute has positioned ActionIQ's enterprise data capabilities at least 3 years ahead of the closest CDP competition. "InfiniteCompute delivers the scale and agility required by today's enterprise businesses," said Tasso Argyros, CEO and Co-Founder, ActionIQ. "By automatically scaling up and down based on demand, enterprise users will get what they need, when they need it, and trust that the system can deliver accurate results 100 times faster than their existing marketing cloud solution. High volumes of disparate data and complex customer journeys? Those are no longer challenges."

Concurrently with the release of InfiniteCompute, Forrester Research published their Total Economic Impact study quantifying business outcomes of using the ActionIQ CDP powered by InfiniteCompute. The study found ActionIQ customers see a 522% return on investment (ROI) in just three years. In particular, the report states that, "ActionIQ's ability to process large quantities of data and produce actionable customer intelligence helps organizations reduce teams' burden on data scientists and gives marketers more freedom by standardizing, automating, and enabling self-service capabilities."

Additional benefits documented:

Increased return on advertising spend (ROAS) from better targeting – Improved paid advertising efficiency over 7%

– Improved paid advertising efficiency over 7% Incremental revenue from personalized emails – Improved conversion rates by 80% and average purchase value by 20%

– Improved conversion rates by 80% and average purchase value by 20% Automation and technology savings – Eliminated redundant tools and processes for more than $1 million in savings annually

Several top-tier enterprise clients and brands tested InfiniteCompute while in beta, and four spoke with Forrester analysts for the study, noting additional benefits including: "The speed and simplicity of ingesting new data sources was a standout feature to the interviewed organizations. Previous solutions often spent multiple hours ingesting and orchestrating data, a task that took seconds to minutes with ActionIQ." Also, "the flexibility of ActionIQ's platform to fit with their ideal-state technology stack," was noted, since it allows "organizations to leverage the best-fit option rather than getting locked into one big vendor's solution."

For more information on ActionIQ and InfiniteCompute, go to www.ActionIQ.com.To view the complete Forrester Total Economic Impact Study, visit www.ActionIQ.com/resources/2020-forrester-cdp-tei-report/.

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ is at the center of a data-driven revolution that is changing the way brands think about customer experience, digital transformation and the value of customer data as a core corporate asset. We concentrate on solving enterprise data challenges so that teams are empowered to create authentic customer experiences across all brand touchpoints. ActionIQ helps G2000 companies by connecting their first-party customer data, providing an easy-to-use interface for business users to access customer insights, and enabling customer experience orchestration across channels. We are helping brands like The New York Times, Pandora Media, The Hartford, Shopify, American Eagle Outfitters and others grow customer satisfaction and revenue. To learn more, visit ActionIQ.com

