ActionIQ Named A Strong Performer in B2B Customer Data Platforms Report by Independent Analyst Firm

ActionIQ is named a Strong Performer in "The Forrester New WaveTM: B2B Standalone CDPs, Q4 2021" report.

ActionIQ received a Differentiated rating in both the Product Vision and Market Approach criteria. Forrester also noted that ActionIQ "is strongest in segmentation and journey orchestration," and "is a best fit for B2B companies with a high-volume business model," adding that "ActionIQ's solution will also appeal to organizations looking for one CDP to support both B2B and B2C buying motions."

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Strong Performer in the B2B CDP wave by Forrester," said Tasso Argyros, co-founder and CEO at ActionIQ. "B2B customer journeys look increasingly more like B2C experiences - especially for the B2B brands that serve hundreds of thousands, if not millions of SMB customers. These journeys span across teams, channels and customer stages. The one thing that is constant is that these customers want to be treated like people, not accounts. All of that makes our solution the leading choice for B2B companies."

"We built ActionIQ to address the scale of enterprise brands serving millions of customers. ActionIQ is the only CDP solution for B2B companies with high-scale operations, and those that need to support both B2B and B2C customer experiences," added Argyros.

The ActionIQ B2B CDP powers a state-of-the-art customer experience (CX) stack and addresses the unique challenges of B2B companies, including complex data hierarchies, incomplete insights and long campaign lead times. ActionIQ delivers the critical technology that unifies, democratizes and activates customer data into personalized experiences across every channel in real time.

Launched in 2021, the B2B edition of the ActionIQ CDP leverages all known and anonymous customer and account data to power highly personalized, impactful customer experiences. The ActionIQ B2B CDP enables enterprises to execute more effective acquisition, account onboarding, growth and retention programs. The ActionIQ B2B CDP runs on InfiniteCompute, ActionIQ's proprietary data infrastructure that delivers unlimited data flexibility and scale.

ActionIQ is quickly growing its list of B2B customers, which includes marquee brands such as M&T Bank and many more.

You can download the "The Forrester New WaveTM: B2B Standalone CDPs, Q4 2021" report here .

For more information on the ActionIQ B2B CDP, please visit https://www.actioniq.com/b2b-cdp/ .

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ is at the center of a data-driven revolution that is changing the way brands think about customer experience, digital transformation and the value of customer data as a core corporate asset. We concentrate on solving enterprise data challenges so that teams are empowered to create authentic customer experiences across all brand touchpoints. ActionIQ helps G2000 companies by connecting their first-party customer data, providing an easy-to-use interface for business users to access customer insights and enabling customer experience orchestration across channels. To learn more, visit ActionIQ.com .

