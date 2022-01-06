ActionIQ named one of Best Midsize Companies to Work For in 2022 by Built In NYC Tweet this

ActionIQ moved into a new, expanded office space in Manhattan, continuing its investment in the NYC technology market. Among innovative programs that highlight the company culture is a Sprintership, a short, immersive experience for a group of five students. The company partners with BreakThroughTech to give students some real world experience early in their academic career, and also helps to propel more women and underrepresented communities into technology degrees and careers.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

The midsize companies on the Built In NYC's annual awards list are those with 101-500 employees, while small companies are those with fewer than 100 employees. The annual awards program honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ revolutionizes the way brands think about customer experience, digital transformation and the value of customer data as a core corporate asset. We concentrate on solving enterprise data challenges so that teams are empowered to create authentic customer experiences across all brand touchpoints. ActionIQ helps G2000 companies by connecting their first-party customer data, providing an easy-to-use interface for business users to access customer insights and enabling customer experience orchestration across channels. To learn more, visit ActionIQ.com .

