ActionIQ Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Customer Database Platforms (CDPs)

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) in customer satisfaction, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for CDPs in Q3 2021. The Constellation ShortList incorporates the technology vendors and service providers included who deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations.

ActionIQ allows brands to create more seamless, differentiated and personalized customer experiences. The ActionIQ CDP unifies siloed data--both offline and digital sources--to create a complete, up-to-the-minute customer profile. It then democratizes that data to business users responsible for customer experience across the organization to orchestrate customer journeys. As a result, ActionIQ helps organizations be smarter and more nimble, and to engage with their customers in a more authentic way in order to drive sustainable business growth.

"We are proud to be recognized among the leading CDP players," said Tasso Argyros, Founder and CEO, ActionIQ. "I started ActionIQ to make an impact. And making an impact means making our customers wildly successful. We are fortunate to work with many world-class brands in their pursuit to deliver better customer experiences. Their feedback and validation represented in this report is the most important metric for us as a partner."

ActionIQ was also named as the highest-rated CDP in customer satisfaction by Advertiser Perceptions, outperforming marketing clouds.

"The ShortList™ is the first place business and technology leaders go for vendor selection, based on the collective view of Constellation's clients, partners, and analysts who are on the front lines of understanding the technology landscape," noted R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Our analysts know that vendor selection is more of an art than a science and that the listed vendors all play a special role by industry, geography, and size of company. We know these are tough decisions and we hope this helps buyers get a head start. For those who want a detailed analysis, we are there to help with short advisory calls."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

For more information, visit Constellation ShortlistTM CDPs .

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ is at the center of a data-driven revolution that is changing the way brands think about customer experience, digital transformation and the value of customer data as a core corporate asset. We concentrate on solving enterprise data challenges so that teams are empowered to create authentic customer experiences across all brand touchpoints. ActionIQ helps G2000 companies by connecting their first-party customer data, providing an easy-to-use interface for business users to access customer insights, and enabling customer experience orchestration across channels. We are helping brands like The New York Times, Pandora Media, Shopify, American Eagle Outfitters and others grow customer satisfaction and revenue. To learn more, visit ActionIQ.com .

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

Media Contact

Laura Goldberg

LBG Public Relations for ActionIQ

[email protected]

+1-347-683-1859

SOURCE ActionIQ

Related Links

www.actioniq.com

