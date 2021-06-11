Activ Surgical Introduces ActivInsights Augmented Reality Software Suite to Enhance Safety in the Operating Room

BOSTON, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Activ Surgical ™, a digital surgery pioneer, today announced the introduction of ActivInsights™ software suite, a proprietary augmented reality (AR)-based bundle that offers real time tissue assessment in the form of previously unavailable visual overlays. The new software suite, along with the company's interoperable imaging module, ActivSight™, are the first commercially-available products of the ActivEdge™ platform, which is being designed to transform massive amounts of data gathered intra-operatively to provide surgeons real-time guidance in the operating room.

The ability to detect blood flow is critical in most surgical procedures today. Currently, surgeons need to depend on their skill and training to make a decision or acquire expensive surgical visualization towers and inject a dye into the patient in order to see blood flow or determine if tissue is viable. The first offering from the ActivInsights software suite that will be made available to surgeons is the Perfusion View Insight, which will provide the ability to see blood flow and perfusion in real time, without the use of traditional dyes. The Perfusion View Insight will allow surgeons to visualize blood flow in real-time without the injection of dye for procedures, including anastomosis in colorectal cases.

The ActivInsights augmented reality software suite will be underpinned by the industry's largest annotated data set to be developed by the company over the next 12 months. Currently, ActivInsights' Perfusion View Insights visual overlays are derived from proprietary sensing technologies. Its Perfusion View Insights will be based on mulit-spectral imaging, with the goal of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities in the future as more annotated data is collected and processed through Activ Surgical's platform.

"I founded Activ Surgical in 2017 with the goal of democratizing surgical care by extending insights from leading surgeons to all surgical systems, regardless of location," said Dr. Peter Kim, founder and Chief Science and Medical Officer, Activ Surgical. "Bringing our ActivInsights offerings to market is a significant step in realizing this goal as it will provide meaningful visual data that was previously unavailable in the OR to surgeons all across the globe."

The ActivInsights software suite will be made available to healthcare systems worldwide via a technology-as-a-service (TaaS) pricing model, and will include ActivSight, an intraoperative hardware that enables and delivers enhanced surgical visualization. ActivSight software powers ActivInsights, serving as the "eyes" of the platform, allowing surgeons to visualize blood flow in real time. Activ Surgical received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for ActivSight in April 2021. To date, 13 major healthcare systems around the world have committed to the ActivInsight software suite's initial launch, which is planned for the second half of 2021. Activ Surgical expects the ActivInsights augmented reality software suite to be commercially available to surgeons around the world in 2022.

About Activ Surgical

Activ Surgical is the pioneering digital surgery company that completed the world's first autonomous robotic surgery of soft tissue in 2018. The company is revolutionizing surgical vision, enabling a future of augmented reality-based and artificial intelligence-driven surgery that is safe, smart, and accessible to all. Its patent-protected surgical software platform--ActiveEdge™--reduces unintended and preventable surgical errors by enhancing a surgeon's intraoperative decision making via the aggregation of surgical data from around the world. Activ Surgical is privately held, and backed by DNS Capital, GreatPoint Ventures (GPV), Artis Ventures, Tao Capital Partners, LRVHealth, Rising Tide VC, SONY Innovation Fund and 8VC. Learn more at www.activsurgical.com.

