Activ Surgical Makes Key Appointments to Board of Directors and Advisory Board

BOSTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Activ Surgical, a pioneering software-centric and hardware agnostic Digital Intelligence medical device company focused on improving surgical efficiency, accuracy, and patient outcomes and accessibility today announced that Emily Casey, Senior Associate at DNS Capital and Ashok Krishnamurthi, Managing Partner, GreatPoint Ventures (GPV) have been appointed new Board members.

In addition, Dr. Adrian Park, Chairman of the Department of Surgery at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD and Professor of Surgery at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and Dr. Erik Wilson, Medical Director of Bariatric Surgery at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, Professor in the Department of Surgery at the University of Texas Medical School at Houston, and the Director of the Minimally Invasive Surgeons of Texas (MIST), have joined the Company's Advisory Board.

Board of Directors:

Emily Casey is a member of DNS Capital, which is the private investment office for Gigi Pritzker Pucker, Michael Pucker and their immediate family, and an investor in Activ Surgical. DNS Capital takes a long-term and flexible approach to investing, and focuses on people, relationships and culture. Prior to joining DNS Capital, Emily was an investment banking analyst in the Global Industrials Group at Goldman Sachs. Emily received her B.B.A. in Finance with Highest Distinction from the University of Iowa.

Ashok Krishnamurthi is a serial entrepreneur and investor focused on enterprise IT, and the intersection of computer science and life sciences. Most recently he founded two medical related companies: CAPP Medical, a liquid biopsy company for cancer diagnosis that he sold to Roche Diagnostics, and CiberMed which focuses on biomarker discovery. Previously he founded Xsigo, a provider of advanced data center connectivity, which he sold to Oracle. Prior to Xsigo, Ashok was one of the early leaders of Juniper Networks where he helped develop many of the products that power today's internet, and which was one of the largest venture investment returns of all time.

"I'm confident that Emily's and Ashok's unique experience and perspective will provide outstanding development and growth guidance as we prepare for our first commercial launch in the spring 2020," commented Todd Usen, Chief Executive Officer, Activ Surgical.

Ms. Casey and Mr. Krishnamurthi replace Jonathan Ellman and Seth Teicher. "I'd like to extend my deep gratitude to Jonathan and Seth for the service to the Board. Their insights and expertise were incredibly valuable to me and the Activ Surgical team," added Usen.

Advisory Board:

Dr. Adrian Park has made major advancements in the improvement of laparoscopic techniques for complex hernia repair, foregut and spleen surgery. He is a member of the American Surgical Association, and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Canada, American College of Surgeons and the College of Surgeons of Central Eastern and Southern Africa.

He is editor-in-chief of Surgical Innovation, and is the author of over 250 scholarly articles and book chapters. He is widely published in the areas of hernia, solid organ laparoscopy, foregut surgery, surgical education, the "Operating Room of the Future" and surgical ergonomics. Dr. Park holds 20 patents and has been instrumental in the development and application of new technologies in endoscopic surgery.

Dr. Erik Wilson is Co-Founder of the Texas Association for Bariatric Surgery and Houston Bariatric Society. He is a founder and the Past President of the Clinical Robotic Surgery Association. He is a leader in endoluminal and robotic General Surgery since 2002 with over 1000 cases performed robotically. Dr. Wilson specializes in weight loss surgery, reflux surgery, hernias and minimally invasive general surgery.

Dr. Park and Dr. Wilson join Lukas Biewald, Dr. Uma Duvvuri, John Galeotti, PhD., and Dr. Steven Schwaitzberg as members of the Activ Surgical Advisory Board.

"I'm pleased to welcome Dr. Park and Dr. Wilson as the newest members of our Advisory Board," said Usen. "With the addition of Dr. Park and Dr. Wilson we now have six seasoned leaders who will have a meaningful impact on the future of Activ Surgical."

About Activ Surgical

Founded in 2017, Activ Surgical is a first-of-its kind digital surgery company focused on improving surgical efficiency, accuracy, patient outcomes and accessibility for both endoscopic and robotically-assisted procedures. Activ Surgical's scalable and patent-protected surgical software platform technology is driven by computer vision, artificial intelligence, analytics and machine learning to enhance a surgeon's intra-operative decision making, and reduce unintended and preventable surgical complications.

ActivSight (the company's first planned commercial launch in fall 2020) works dynamically and seamlessly to "ACTIVATE" any installed base of surgical visualization and robotics system to provide real time intraoperative visual data and images not currently available to surgeons through existing technologies.

More information can be found at www.activsurgical.com.

