ActivArmor's Revolutionary Custom 3D-Printed Casts Coated With LINE-X To Add New Level Of Strength, Resistance To Sweat And Water
- Innovative LINE-X Coating Applied to ActivArmor™ Casts/Braces During the Manufacturing Process for Added Durability and Versatility for Active Lifestyles
- ActivArmor™ is the Only Commercially Available 3D Printed Custom Splint in the U.S.
Feb 05, 2019, 08:04 ET
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE-X – a global leader in powerful protective coatings – has partnered with ActivArmor™ to deliver extreme durability and liquid resistance to its revolutionary line of next-generation 3D printed casts and braces.
- "As the first medical application for our renowned coatings, we're thrilled to be partnering with ActivArmor to bring extreme durability, coupled with extraordinary resistance to liquid, to their casts and braces. The addition of LINE-X brings an already groundbreaking 3D printed medical device to the next level," said Dennis Weese, president of LINE-X. "Recovering patients using ActivArmor are already experiencing a new era in individualized medical technology and treatment. Those patients will now have the benefit of a durable LINE-X coating that adds to the structural integrity and water resistance of the splint. Many patients can return to their daily routines, like showering and swimming, with no problem."
- "During the ongoing product improvement process, we tested several different ways to reinforce and protect our 3D printed orthoses and determined that LINE-X's biocompatible coating would bring the safest, most protective benefits and hygienic features to our casts," said Diana Hall, President and Founder of ActivArmor. "We share the same vision in using creatively innovative technology to protect and improve the quality of life for our customers, and we look forward to collaborating on even more custom exoskeletal solutions."
AcitvArmorTM Fortified with LINE-X: Get Back in the Game Faster
Unlike traditional casts and braces which put limitations on active lifestyles, AcitvArmor's custom-made, 3D printed exoskeletons are waterproof, hygienic and breathable to provide superior immobilization while still giving active individuals the ability to work and train during the recovery process*.
- Made for athletes and active lifestyles: resistant to sweat, water, moisture
- More hygienic: LINE-X coating allows users to bathe and shower while wearing ActivArmor
- Less skin irritation: LINE-X passed ISO biocompatibility testing for safety and comfort
- Saves time and money: ActivArmor patients have reduced office visits and costs related to soggy casts or deformed/damaged splints
- LINE-X increases strength, structural integrity and lifespan of ActivArmor products
- Trusted by physicians: Line-X coated ActivArmor devices are being prescribed by physicians across the country for acute injuries like breaks and sprains, and for chronic conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome
- Used by Pro Athletes:
- ActivArmor devices are currently being used by several amateur and professional athletes, as well as performance athletes with active lifestyles
Each cast is completely customized and designed according to a 3D body scan of the patient. Once custom fabricated for the patient, the products have LINE-X applied at ActivArmor's manufacturing facility before being fitted by medical professionals. The LINE-X coating is optional, but highly recommended for many types of patients depending on lifestyle and individual recovery plans.
*ActivArmor orthosis are intended to be used under the supervision of a medical professional.
SOURCE LINE-X
