ActivArmor's Revolutionary Custom 3D-Printed Casts Coated With LINE-X To Add New Level Of Strength, Resistance To Sweat And Water

AcitvArmorTM Fortified with LINE-X: Get Back in the Game Faster

Unlike traditional casts and braces which put limitations on active lifestyles, AcitvArmor's custom-made, 3D printed exoskeletons are waterproof, hygienic and breathable to provide superior immobilization while still giving active individuals the ability to work and train during the recovery process*.

Made for athletes and active lifestyles : resistant to sweat, water, moisture

: resistant to sweat, water, moisture More hygienic : LINE-X coating allows users to bathe and shower while wearing ActivArmor

: LINE-X coating allows users to bathe and shower while wearing ActivArmor Less skin irritation : LINE-X passed ISO biocompatibility testing for safety and comfort

: LINE-X passed ISO biocompatibility testing for safety and comfort Saves time and money : ActivArmor patients have reduced office visits and costs related to soggy casts or deformed/damaged splints

: ActivArmor patients have reduced office visits and costs related to soggy casts or deformed/damaged splints LINE-X increases strength, structural integrity and lifespan of ActivArmor products

Trusted by physicians: Line-X coated ActivArmor devices are being prescribed by physicians across the country for acute injuries like breaks and sprains, and for chronic conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome

Line-X coated ActivArmor devices are being prescribed by physicians across the country for acute injuries like breaks and sprains, and for chronic conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome Used by Pro Athletes:

ActivArmor devices are currently being used by several amateur and professional athletes, as well as performance athletes with active lifestyles

Each cast is completely customized and designed according to a 3D body scan of the patient. Once custom fabricated for the patient, the products have LINE-X applied at ActivArmor's manufacturing facility before being fitted by medical professionals. The LINE-X coating is optional, but highly recommended for many types of patients depending on lifestyle and individual recovery plans.

*ActivArmor orthosis are intended to be used under the supervision of a medical professional.

