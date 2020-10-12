Activated Carbon Filters Markets, 2025 - Weak Economic Growth and Reduced Investment Potential in Various Industries Due to COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Activated Carbon Filters Market by Type (Stainless Steel Shell, Carbon Steel Shell, Others), Application (Industrial Water Pollution Treatment, Drinking Water Purification, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Activated Carbon Filters Market Size is Estimated to be USD 267 Million in 2020 and is Projected to Reach USD 330 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4%

The report covers the activated carbon filters market, which mainly comprises stainless steel shell, carbon steel shell, and other activated carbon filters. The other activated carbon filters comprise fiber-reinforced plastic, mild steel epoxy coating (MSEP), mild steel rubber lined (MSRL), and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) plastic. The report analyzes the market for activated carbon filters with respect to its market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The growth in the activated carbon filters market is attributed to the stringent regulation on industrial discharge to control water pollution and regulations drinking water quality standards to control water borne diseases. The market growth is also attributed to the rapid urbanization and growth in industrial, food & beverage, pharmaceutical applications. One of the emerging applications of activated carbon filters is gas separation. Activated carbon filters are used to separate components of gas through pressure swing adsorption phenomena (PSA).



However, COVID-19 has affected the activated carbon filter manufacturers due to a decline in demand and loss of growth potential in the market. One of the drawbacks of the use of activated carbon filters is the creation of a damp environment on the activated carbon bed, which promotes bacterial proliferation. This factor has limited the use of activated carbon filters, especially in pharmaceutical and food & beverage applications.

Major players, such as Veolia Water Technologies (France), SUEZ Water Technologies (US), TIGG (US), and Puragen Activated Carbons (US) have been adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as expansion, new product launch, partnership & agreement to boost the activated carbon filters market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

Industrial Water Pollution Treatment to Be the Largest Application in the Activated Carbon Filters Market

Stainless Steel Shell to Be the Largest and Fastest-Growing Type in the Market

APAC Dominated the Activated Carbon Filters Market in 2019



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Activated Carbon Filters Market: Activated Carbon Filters Market to Witness Growth During the Forecast Period

4.2 Activated Carbon Filters Market Growth, by Type: Stainless Steel Shell to Be the Fastest-Growing Type Segment

4.3 Activated Carbon Filters Market Share, by Application and Region, 2019: Industrial Water Pollution Treatment Was the Largest Application and APAC Was the Largest Region in 2019

4.4 Activated Carbon Filters Market, by Country: Canada to Register the Highest Growth in the Market from 2020 to 2025



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Governmental Regulations on Water Purification to Increase the Demand for Activated Carbon Filters

5.2.1.2 Regulations by Environmental Agencies on Industrial Discharge

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Damp Environment Leads to the Growth of Bacteria

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Gas Separation is An Emerging Application of Activated Carbon Filters

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Weak Economic Growth and Reduced Investment Potential in Various Industries Due to Covid-19



6 Activated Carbon Filters Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

Filters Market

6.2 Stainless Steel Shell

6.3 Carbon Steel Shell

6.4 Others



7 Activated Carbon Filters Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial Water Pollution Treatment

7.3 Drinking Water Purification

7.4 Food & Beverage

7.5 Pharmaceutical

7.6 Others



8 Activated Carbon Filters Market, by Region



9 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Activated Carbon Filters Market



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Expansion

10.3.2 Acquisition

10.3.3 Agreement & Joint Venture



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Tigg LLC

11.2 Puragen Activated Carbons

11.3 Cabot Corporation

11.4 Westech Engineering

11.5 Kuraray Co. Ltd.

11.6 Lenntech B.V.

11.7 Donau Carbon GmbH

11.8 General Carbon Corporation

11.9 Sereco S.R.L

11.10 Carbtrol Corp

11.11 Additional Company Profiles

11.11.1 Prominent Systems Inc.

11.11.2 Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH

11.11.3 Veolia Water Technologies

11.11.4 Wolftechnik Filter System

11.11.5 Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

11.11.6 Bionics Consortium Pvt. Ltd.

11.11.7 Ecologix Environmental Systems

11.11.8 Water Professionals

11.11.9 Cocarb Solution

11.11.10 Condorchem Envitech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7jqd05

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

