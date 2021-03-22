Activation Products in partnership with Terragenx Inc. makes Perfect Iodine® available in the U.S

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) iodine (iodide) deficiency is a serious public health threat for 2 billion people worldwide. Yet, iodine is one of the world's leading defences against preventable mental impairment and some diseases. Iodine is a trace element that is an essential component to optimal health that is naturally present in some soils and seawater, some foods and added to some types of salt. Iodine...

Deactivate's viruses and bacteria leaving recognizable materials for the immune system The immune system uses iodine to deactivate viruses in the bloodstream, which may facilitate the production of antibodies

"Most people don't know how important iodine is to their immune system, let alone the general health benefits," Says Terry Mullins, CEO & founder of Terragenx and iodine scientist "To date, iodine technology developed over the 200 years, had benefits during that time for those applications. The technologies that are created at Terragenx, are the only 100% pure (and safe) iodine and iodide technology available to market." continues Mullins.

Historically, there has been no delivery system technology that has been able to introduce iodine for immediate absorption. This first-of-its-kind oral spray formulation is produced with state-of-the-art equipment in Cobourg, Ontario (Canada) at Activation Products manufacturing facility.

Why is this delivery system so unique?

Sprays are 9x more effective than pills or gel caps as quoted in the Physicians Handbook

Absorption is faster, and the body will naturally convert it into iodide supporting thyroid function

Iodide is a fundamental building block in supporting connective tissue at a cellular level, cognitive development & function of the immune system

Safe for the entire household – adults, children, pregnant mothers, seniors and pets

"Iodine is recognized by the medical community as a world-class disinfectant, however, in that current form it is not safe to consume," says Steven J. Phillips, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Terragenx Inc. "However, in a pure aqueous form - like Perfect Iodine® - it is non-toxic and safe to ingest. This is not our first pandemic, nor will it be our last, iodine is a powerful tool in our war against the microbial world"

Recommended in-take:

Children (1-8 Y/O): 3-sprays per day under the tongue

Adolescents (9-18 Y/O): 4 sprays per day under the tongue

Adults & seniors: 5 sprays per day under the tongue

Pregnant women: 7 sprays per day under the tongue

Perfect Iodine® dietary supplement produced in an FDA registered facility.

"This last year has been a difficult one for everyone, however, this partnership with Terragenx Inc. and the launch of Perfect Iodine® brings a lot of excitement and hope" added Ian Clark, CEO & Founder of Activation Products. "This is a must-have and will be the best support we can provide to consumers to help neutralize bacteria and viruses."

The introduction of Activation Products' Perfect Iodine® is the latest compliment to its collection of all-natural, organic, NON-GMO and vegan products and supplements.

About Activation® Products

Activation Products is a family-owned and proudly Canadian, health and wellness company located in Cobourg, Ontario. For 15 years, the Company has used the top ingredients sourced from around the world. Its highly specialized seed pressing technology allows for all of its production and manufacturing to be of the highest, premium quality. Its all-natural, organic and non-GMO products are available online. With a global reputation for the quality, purity and efficacy of its products, Activation Products is dedicated to providing consumers with 100% natural health solutions that will support whole body health and a longer, joyous life. For more information, visit www.activationproducts.com or join us on Facebook and Instagram .

About Terragenx

Terragenx Inc. is a Canadian company incorporated in 2017. Pure Micronized Aqueous Iodine Technologies are made possible with a unique iodine bottling facility and a new patented spray bottle to control and deliver accurate doses of pure micronized iodine for topical and oral applications. Terragenx markets, licenses and is establishing a global distribution network for its unique product lines of pure iodine and iodide. Founder, Terence Mullins is a self-trained iodine scientist/inventor and has been working with elemental iodine for over 30 years. Terry has numerous iodine method and device patents, some of which have been filed globally over the years and has undertaken many clinical studies both published and private. Terragenx USA is launching April 2021. www.terragenx.com

