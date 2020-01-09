Active Electronic Components Market Size Worth $495.2 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global active electronic components market size is estimated to reach USD 495.2 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for active electronics components for manufacturing smart home appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines among others, is estimated to boost the market growth. Moreover, the anticipated adoption of active electronic components in networking devices and telecom equipment requisite for developing 5G infrastructure is further expected to elevate the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The active electronic components market in India is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.8%, attributed to the rising investments by prominent smartphone manufacturers in view of establish their own manufacturing facilities in the country

The Integrated Circuits (ICs) segment held a market size exceeding USD 80 billion in 2018, attributed to the robust increase in the demand for ICs integrated with state-of-the-art devices such smartphone, laptops, vehicle automation systems, and network devices among others

Significantly growing demand for active electronic components across next-generation devices such as 5G-enabled smartphones, gaming consoles, and other consumer electronics is estimated to fuel the consumer devices segment growth from 2019 to 2025

Several key market players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions in order to strengthen their market presence and expand their product portfolios

Prominent market players include Infineon Technologies AG; NXP Semiconductors NV; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Toshiba Corporation; STMicroelectronics; Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC; Intel Corporation; Maxim Integrated; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Broadcom Inc.; Qualcomm Inc.; Analog Devices, Inc.; Advanced Micro Devices; Microchip Technology Inc.; and Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

Wearables such as smartwatches, Virtual Reality (VR) headsets, and fitness bands among others are gaining popularity among consumers. Consumers are increasingly willing to spend a significant amount on health and entertainment, which in turn it has accelerated the demand for wearable devices among consumers worldwide. This is further anticipated to increase the adoption of active electronic components in the coming years. In addition, voluminous patient data coupled with investments made by the governments and private players worldwide for setting up state-of-the-art healthcare facilities has augmented the adoption of high-tech medical equipment and connected devices. Thus, with rising demand for these devices, the demand for active electronic components is expected to surge globally over the forecast period.

Demand for connected cars is fast transforming the automotive industry. This has increased the use of advanced electronics in automotive for multiple applications, such as parking, safety, telematics, and navigation among others. Thus, growing demand for advanced electronics in automotive is expected to drive demand for active electronic components over the forecast period. Also, the rising demand for advanced microcontrollers or modems in order to provide robust connectivity to autonomous cars and other critical applications is further expected to surge the adoption of active electronics components from 2019 to 2025.

With the rising trend of industry 4.0, the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices in the manufacturing sector is gradually increasing worldwide. Key manufacturers are opting for new technologies to augment their overall productivity and operational efficiency in order to ensure profitability. Therefore, the rising adoption of IoT technology for smart manufacturing applications, such as machine-to-machine communication is estimated to augment the adoption of active electronic components over the forecast period. Furthermore, the escalating trade war between U.S. and China is anticipated to restrict the overall market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global active electronic components market on the basis of product, end user, and region:

Active Electronic Components Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Semiconductor Devices



Diodes





Transistors





Integrated Circuits (ICs)





Optoelectronics



Vacuum Tubes



Display Devices



Others

Active Electronic Components End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Consumer Electronics



Networking & Telecommunication



Automotive



Manufacturing



Aerospace & Defense



Healthcare



Others

Active Electronic Components Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea



South America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.