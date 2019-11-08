Active Networks is now Parity Technology Solutions

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Networks, a hospitality technology company with operations in the US and Canada, has become Parity Technology Solutions.

Parity Technology Solutions (Parity) is a single-source, managed technology provider serving the hospitality, multi-dwelling, healthcare, and retail center markets. Parity services the end-to-end technology needs of over 1,600 hotels around the globe.

They recently rebranded their name to solidify their stance, offering, and footprint in the hospitality technology market. The company has seen a recent surge in growth and is continuously expanding its global footprint and service offerings through mergers and acquisitions with international technology firms.

Parity's rebranding is not just cosmetic. In addition to the new name and graphic identity, Parity has introduced new features that allow its clients to create custom hospitality IT packages quickly and seamlessly with a single-source provider.

"We're excited to have realized such growth as a fully-managed technology solution provider so quickly. This rapid expansion is driven by our 100% collaborative approach with the hotels and their brands, the unparalleled guest experience we afford the hotel guests, and the standard of excellence that drives our internal tech teams," said Orlando Phillips, president.

Recent Momentum and Growth

With the recent acquisition of both Hotspot International and Liveport Corporation, Parity Technology Solutions has solidified its position as a market-leader going forward. Both firms bring a long-standing history and well-regarded reputation to Parity's newly unified, service-driven mission. Under the umbrella of Parity Technology Solutions, the expansion will drive guest satisfaction and create increased revenue and brand loyalty for their hospitality customers.

With offices opening in China (Jan. 2020) and service expansion into South America, the Caribbean, India, and Europe, Parity Technology Solutions is poised to continue its growth in the international market and become a leader in the hospitality technology market.

About Parity Technology Solutions

Parity Technology Solutions (Parity) is a single-source hospitality technology provider servicing over 1,600 hotels worldwide. We deliver reliable, flexible technology solutions that improve guest satisfaction and guarantee measurable returns to our clients. Parity Technology Solutions fulfills the primary technology demand of today's hotels: an "all-in-one" provider. Our unified, fully-managed suite of services seamlessly integrate all technology services, reduce operating costs, and provide greater efficiency. Our value is simple: we deliver the best hospitality technology solutions available today with the most reliable connectivity, five-star guest support, and an unparalleled guest and hotel management experience.

www.paritysolutions.com

