Active On-Demand Receives Industry-Leading Safety Excellence Awards

BELLEVILLE, Mich., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Jet Airlines, an Active On-Demand Company, is proud to have been recognized for exceptional safety training practices. The company recently received the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Diamond of Excellence Award for Aircraft Maintenance Technician Training and the Platinum rating by ARGUS International.

This was the fifth consecutive year that USA Jet Airlines was awarded the FAA Diamond of Excellence Award and the eighth year the company received the Platinum rating by ARGUS International.

The FAA Diamond of Excellence Award is given to companies with 100 percent employee participation in the Aviation Maintenance Technicians program. More than 700 airlines and repair stations are eligible to receive the Diamond Award but only the top quartile receive the award.

Fifty-one USA Jet Aircraft Maintenance Technician team members completed more than 2,800 hours of formal online and classroom training.

The ARGUS Platinum rating is only awarded to airlines that have been evaluated and audited to ensure the highest levels of safety and regulatory compliance. This includes reviewing historical safety analysis, aircraft and operational process validation, pilot background checks and onsite safety audits.

"Our team is committed to building a culture centered on learning and training. We have invested in the capabilities of our team so that safety, compliance and exceeding the expectations of our customers always comes first," said Tom Stenglein, President of Active On-Demand. "We are extremely proud to have earned these awards once again and look forward to continuing our commitment to training programs that empower operational excellence."

FAA representatives presented the Diamond of Excellence Award at the USA Jet Airlines hangar in Belleville, Michigan on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

"We are extremely proud of our team at Active On-Demand for continuing to be recognized as an industry leading safety organization," said Curt Stoelting, Chief Executive Officer of Roadrunner Transportation Systems. "We continue to aggressively invest in Active On-Demand's capacity and expertise which includes its highly skilled team members, award winning safety programs and industry leading technology."

About Active On-Demand

Active On-Demand is a business platform within Roadrunner's Truckload and Express Services segment that provides premium mission critical air and ground transportation solutions across North America for companies that require high service and highly reliable logistics. Committed to delivering time definite supply chain solutions, Active On-Demand specializes in Scheduled Truckload, Ground Expedite, Air Charter, Hand Carry and International Airfreight services. For more information, please visit the Active On-Demand website www.rrts.com/active-on-demand.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems is a leading asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics provider offering a full suite of services and solutions under the Roadrunner®, Active On-Demand® and Ascent Global Logistics® brands. The Roadrunner brand offers less-than-truckload, over-the-road truckload and intermodal services. Active On-Demand offers premium mission critical air and ground logistics solutions. Ascent Global Logistics offers domestic freight management, retail consolidation, international freight forwarding and customs brokerage. For more information, please visit Roadrunner's websites, www.rrts.com and www.ascentgl.com.

