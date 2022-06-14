Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: APAC to Occupy 66% Market Share|Captive APIs to be Significant for Revenue Generation |Technavio

Jun 14, 2022, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market size is expected to grow by USD 64.53 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.1% according to the latest market research report by Technavio. 66% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China accounts for the largest share in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market in APAC. The Chinese pharmaceutical industry mainly produces basic chemicals and APIs. The major reason for China's ability to capture the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is the cheap and cost-effective production of APIs, resulting from its large-scale manufacturing which will facilitate the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: Evolving API manufacturing scenario in developing countries to drive growth
- The key factor driving the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market growth is the evolving API manufacturing scenario in developing countries. Considering the presence of developed infrastructure and growing economic development, India and China have started producing high-quality APIs and drug intermediates for regulated markets.
- Generic drug manufacturers are keen to work directly with Indian and Chinese API manufacturers as the strategic outsourcing of APIs is necessary for obtaining high-profit margins, while the transfer of intellectual property for preparing APIs is less of a concern than the main monograph for preparing the finished drug products.
- On average, the manufacturing cost of APIs for generic oral solids, such as tablets and capsules, accounts for approximately 40%-50% of the production cost. In a highly competitive market, where the ability to offer a low price is vital, generic drug manufacturers seek competitive advantages by outsourcing bulk drug manufacturing activities to reliable API manufacturers in developing countries, who can deliver the APIs at a low cost. This is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: Segmentation Analysis
The market research report segments the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market by Geographic (APAC, North America, Europe, and ROW) and Manufacturing type (captive APIs and contract APIs)
Revenue Generating Segment: The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market share growth by the captive APIs will be significant for revenue generation. The increased adoption of healthcare services has benefited the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market significantly. There is a huge focus on increasing the accessibility to affordable healthcare services, and this has led to increased demand for access to low-cost medicines, in turn inducing the demand for low-cost APIs for manufacturing the finished drugs.
