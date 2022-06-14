Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: APAC to Occupy 66% Market Share|Captive APIs to be Significant for Revenue Generation |Technavio

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: Evolving API manufacturing scenario in developing countries to drive growth

The key factor driving the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market growth is the evolving API manufacturing scenario in developing countries. Considering the presence of developed infrastructure and growing economic development, India and China have started producing high-quality APIs and drug intermediates for regulated markets.

and have started producing high-quality APIs and drug intermediates for regulated markets. Generic drug manufacturers are keen to work directly with Indian and Chinese API manufacturers as the strategic outsourcing of APIs is necessary for obtaining high-profit margins, while the transfer of intellectual property for preparing APIs is less of a concern than the main monograph for preparing the finished drug products.

On average, the manufacturing cost of APIs for generic oral solids, such as tablets and capsules, accounts for approximately 40%-50% of the production cost. In a highly competitive market, where the ability to offer a low price is vital, generic drug manufacturers seek competitive advantages by outsourcing bulk drug manufacturing activities to reliable API manufacturers in developing countries, who can deliver the APIs at a low cost. This is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market by Geographic (APAC, North America, Europe, and ROW) and Manufacturing type (captive APIs and contract APIs)

Revenue Generating Segment: The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market share growth by the captive APIs will be significant for revenue generation. The increased adoption of healthcare services has benefited the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market significantly. There is a huge focus on increasing the accessibility to affordable healthcare services, and this has led to increased demand for access to low-cost medicines, in turn inducing the demand for low-cost APIs for manufacturing the finished drugs.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 64.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.80 Performing market contribution APAC at 66% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Pharmaceuticals market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Manufacturing Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Manufacturing type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by manufacturing type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by manufacturing type

5.3 Captive APIs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Captive APIs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Captive APIs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Contract APIs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Contract APIs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Contract APIs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by manufacturing type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by manufacturing type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 37: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 39: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 40: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 42: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 43: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 44: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 45: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 46: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

10.5 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Exhibit 52: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 55: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 57: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 58: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 59: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 60: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 62: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 63: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 65: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

10.8 Mylan NV

Exhibit 67: Mylan NV - Overview



Exhibit 68: Mylan NV - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Mylan NV - Key news



Exhibit 70: Mylan NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Mylan NV - Segment focus

10.9 Novartis AG

Exhibit 72: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 73: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Novartis AG - Key news



Exhibit 75: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.10 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 77: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Pfizer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 80: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Pfizer Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 82: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd- Key news



Exhibit 85: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 87: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd- Key news



Exhibit 90: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

