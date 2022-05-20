Active Protection System Market to hit USD 6095.4 Million in 2027, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Active Protection System Market Size is expected to record a valuation of USD 6095.4 Million by 2027, Registering to Accelerate at a 6.1% CAGR, According to the most recent study by Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

The Global Active Protection System Market size was Valued at USD 4027.1 Million in 2020. Increasing need of security systems from different types of weapons, rising demand for ground defense system and supportive government initiatives for improvement of defense system are major factors anticipated to drive the growth of Global Active Protection System Market.

Active Protection System Market: Market Scope

The global active protection system market is being said to see the growth in coming years with the dynamics of the market being favourable and in sync with the development of the geopolitics in the world. The world has seen a significant development of trade wars and regional conflicts. That has played its significant part in the way the markets have responded and the active protection systems have become the need of the hour for every single economies particularly those that are fighting battles with their neighbouring and other countries. This has become a critical part of any country's defence.

Active Protection System Market: Competitive Analysis

The major players in the global active protection system market are the players like Aselsan A.S., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Artis LLC, Airbus Group, KBM, Israel Military Industries, Safran Electronics & Defense, Imi Systems Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Raytheon Company, Aselsan. For these companies to grow, it is important that they secure the important contracts from different authorities and governments. This will help them grow further and solidify their market share.

Active Protection System Market: Key Drivers

The global active protection system market is going to grow at a great rate with the rate rising further due to the acts of instabilities in the geopolitical scenarios. This is a great factor in how the active protection system market will develop in the coming years and it is going to drive the demand for these systems going forward. The active protection systems are basically the sub-systems that are combined or installed into the combat vehicles and many countries particularly the countries like China and India have acquired the harder or the softer skill capabilities to avoid different threats including the guided missiles and grenades.

There is a further rise in the cyber warfare which is affecting the technology performance and that is a major driver when it comes to the escalation of market growth. There is a further rise in the development cost of the radar markets so people are trying to grow this market. These are major factors that are developing the global active protection system market. Furthermore, the rising development of a network against the cyberattacks is increasing the demand from many economies around the world and that is going to create newer opportunities.

What will affect the performance is the rise in cyberattacks as it puts this kind of a system to risk and it will be critical for the market players to come up with solutions where they can protect the systems from any threat of a cyberattack in the future.

Active Protection System Market: Segmentation Analysis

The segmentation of the global active protection system market has been done on the basis of platform and the kill system type. The market on the basis of platform is segmented as land, naval and the airborne sector. The growth is going to be the highest in the land segment the reason is the demand coming from the focus on the systems of close combat, upgrading existing armoured platforms, need to connect the warfare systems and the pressure on authorities to give safety to situations in the war like situations.

On the basis of the kill system, the active protection system market is seeing most demand from the soft kill segment. The growth however is going to be more in the Hard kill segment as it is due to the advanced equipment and systems that have an enhanced capacity for engaging with and tackling the threats that are incoming.

By Type:

Hard-Kill Systems

Rocket/Missile based



Light Weapon Defense



Directed Energy



Other

Soft-Kill Systems

Electro-optics Jammers



Radar Decoy



Infrared Decoy



Others

Reactive Armor

By Platform:

Land

Main Battle Tanks



Light Protected Vehicles (LPVs)



Amphibious Armored Vehicles (AAVs)



Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)



Infantry Fighting Vehicles (AFVs)



Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs)



Others

Naval

Submarines



Frigates



Destroyers



Aircraft Carriers



Others

Airborne

Helicopters



Fighter Aircraft



Special Mission Aircraft



Others

By Application:

Air Defense

Ground Defense

Active Protection System Market: Key Trends

With the geopolitical tensions going around in the world, it is important for economies to protect themselves and their region with the development of the urban sectors in these regions. It is going to grow in the particular regions where there are tensions related to the war and conflicts. Defense in the modern world has become a very critical aspect of growth and the way the world is right now, it is only going to grow.

The global active protection system market has seen a continuous growth because the economies enter into conflict regarding trade. The markets remain volatile because of this and the regions need to invest in order to make sure that the trade and other aspects of their economies work smoothly. For that they need to ensure the active protection systems are used by them in order to make them safe from any kind of threat.

The coronavirus pandemic hit the world in the last few years and has specifically disrupted the supply chains of different markets. One of the main affected markets were the up and coming markets like China and India. These countries had the biggest case loads and are also two nations where the need for defense expenditure is a lot. They were forced to be in the lockdowns and that drove them into a scenario where they had to focus on the spread of the coronavirus instead of spending on trade and other expenditures. The countries were also severely hit during the wave in terms of trade too. The active protection systems market depends largely on the trade and the way the supply chain was affected deeply affected trade and this is the reason why the markets tanked during the pandemic. Defense was seen as a secondary issue and therefore the market was negatively impacted.

Reginal Analysis:

In terms of region, the global active protection system market is expected to see the biggest growth in the European region. This is due to the major warfare platforms that have come up in the region and the geopolitical instabilities in the region. The demand for many new technologies is growing most in this region as the European market continues to upgrade its technologies to tackle this kind of threat. The major region where the growth is happening is the Russian region. Further, the growth in a few major countries is going to be there in the Asia Pacific region due to the growing threat of warfare in the region.

On Special Requirement Active Protection System Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

