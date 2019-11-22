ActiveBatch Announced as Best Workload Automation Solution for Operational Efficiency

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our research shows ActiveBatch workload automation includes the most automated means to define and manage workloads," says Dan Twing, President and COO of Enterprise Management Associates (EMA). "ActiveBatch has a wide array of wizards to ease job definition, configuration, auto-remediation sequences, and other administrative tasks, as well as automated management features for high availability, alert thresholds, and dynamic management of resources, priorities, and security. The result is that companies using ActiveBatch require fewer administrative resources to manage their WLA environment."

EMA's 2019 Radar Report for Workload Automation is an objective assessment analyzing over 600 data points for solutions in this dynamic market.

For three consecutive years, ActiveBatch is a "Value Leader" for outstanding capabilities in multiple automation areas including architecture and integration. ActiveBatch's ability to scale in real-time using machine learning for the automated provisioning and deprovisioning of cloud and virtual systems Is proven to reduce costs while improving resource utilization.

ActiveBatch's low-code, unified approach to job scheduling and workload automation provides users the ability to build workflows faster and more reliably in order to orchestrate automated processes across disparate applications, databases, and platforms without the need for custom scripts. Organizations worldwide have simplified their IT environments, increased efficiency, and established operational peace of mind.

"ActiveBatch continues to develop enterprise job scheduling and workload automation capabilities that drive digital transformation," says Ben Rosenberg, President of Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc. (ASCI). "ActiveBatch is the de facto leader when it comes to using machine learning to help organizations develop and maintain hybrid environments, a truly unified automation solution that provides enterprises the visibility and control needed to succeed in today's digital world."

"ActiveBatch is a great choice to manage a diverse IT landscape across workload automation, business process automation, IT process automation, file movements, and big data within a single unified console designed for operational efficiency," explained Twing, writing for the report.

Get the report: https://www.advsyscon.com/en-us/corporatesite/media/pdf/ema-workload-automation-2019-radar.pdf

About Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc.

Since 1981, ASCI has developed products across markets, including ActiveBatch, a recognized leader in Workload Automation. With a worldwide base of customers in more than 50 countries, Advanced Systems Concepts helps organizations respond to increasingly complex business and IT needs. For more information, visit www.advsyscon.com.

