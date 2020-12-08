ActiveCampaign Adds Former Salesforce President and Chief People Officer Cindy Guerra Robbins to Board of Directors

Guerra Robbins joins ActiveCampaign at an exciting time as the platform leads the burgeoning CXA category, allowing customers to focus on growing their business while maintaining personalized and authentic relationships with their customers. The company is also building more partner alliances and deepening its relationships with customers all to fulfill its mission of helping growing businesses of all sizes automate their customers' experience.

Making her mark at cloud pioneer Salesforce, Guerra Robbins built a strong corporate focus on supporting employee success to empower company growth. At a company known for philanthropy and social responsibility, under Guerra Robbins' leadership, Salesforce took steps to close the gender pay gap cross-company, an initiative that led Guerra Robbins and her team to gain national recognition as a DEI role model. Her experience promoting employee equity and fairness and the many People ecosystem partner relationships that she fostered are invaluable as she joins the ActiveCampaign board. The company is ensuring that during this phase of accelerated growth and expansion, it maintains its "put people first" mantra with the goal of empowering employees to grow and thrive.

"Employee success is a fundamental requirement of providing customer success here at ActiveCampaign," said Jason VandeBoom, ActiveCampaign founder and CEO. "Cindy's experience at category leader, Salesforce, and the work that she continues to do to champion employee equity aligns with our core values as well as our passion of continuing to build better experiences for our team, customers, and our communities.

ActiveCampaign continually seeks to iterate upon experiences of all kinds and works to use the learnings of both customer and team efforts to guide growing businesses that use the CXA platform. In addition to today's news, the company recently announced a new expanded E-commerce functionality , phenomenal customer growth exceeding 120,000 in Q3 2020 , and a new Chief Customer Officer , doubling down on its commitment to customer success. This role is one of over 10 senior executives to be added to the leadership team in 2020. Along with the 10 executives that have joined in a variety of operational roles, Guerra Robbins adds to this strong bench of talent and experience.

"ActiveCampaign is pioneering the customer experience automation market with its CXA platform," said Guerra Robbins. "I've been impressed by the business and culture that Jason and his team have built. The opportunity in front of the company is tremendous and I see ways that I can collaborate and add value with my experience serving as a significant contributor to the board. The company's 'put people first' ideals resonate strongly with me. I truly believe that creating an equitable, diverse workplace helps create an even better platform."

