ActiveCampaign Announces Expanded Customer Experience Automation Mobile Functionality

CHICAGO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), today announces expanded mobile capabilities to ensure companies can grow their business at any time from anywhere in the world. Over 11K ActiveCampaign customers manage their most important core business functions across the entire customer lifecycle — all from their phones.

ActiveCampaign's mobile apps let businesses be much more agile than if they solely relied on legacy desktop all-in-one solutions. By giving businesses of all sizes the tools to tackle their important core business tasks, and by being invested in development for both iOS and Android, ActiveCampaign makes that agility accessible to everyone. ActiveCampaign solves this through a mobile app that allows companies to:

See every important detail about their customers, ensuring the ability to respond quickly and reach out at the right time. This includes the power to manage a sales team, view pipelines, and create deals — all while on-the-go.

Manage and view 1:1 and marketing communications with customers, including the ability to see results from marketing campaigns.

Use a supplemental app, ActiveCampaign Conversations, to easily create great experiences from anywhere and at any time. Live chat, email, and a unified inbox connects conversations with customers directly to ActiveCampaign, keeping sales and support data all in one place.

One newly added feature, campaign reports, was developed in response to customer requests as part of ActiveCampaign's commitment to customer success. This responsiveness has led to a 25% increase in usage in less than one month, with overall adoption of the apps expected to more than double by the first week of July.

"Business leaders don't have time to be anchored to their laptop, and customer expectations of businesses have never been higher in today's always-connected world," says Tony Newcome, ActiveCampaign's CTO. "As we look ahead to where to add value for our customers, mobile tools are integral because customers want more efficient and personal communication across the entire customer lifecycle. ActiveCampaign's mobile apps expand how all businesses can access a customer-centric view, by providing the core functions necessary to deliver an incredible experience at any time — a cornerstone of Customer Experience Automation."

Feedback for ActiveCampaign's mobile apps has been positive across the user base.

"Everyone knows the faster we can reply to leads with targeted information, our chance of closing the deal increases," says Karl Stevenson, founder of PIVOTL. "The ActiveCampaign app is a dream come true for on-the-go lead nurturing, analysis, and stage awareness. In fact, I'm nurturing more deals on my phone than sitting in front of my laptop, so it's an essential part of my sales process. What I also love about it is that the company is always improving it — which just makes the experience so much better!"

New customers will benefit from an offer that includes free migration and implementation, further enhancing their ActiveCampaign onboarding experience.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform helps over 100,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to hundreds of pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation, CRM, and machine learning for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat, and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 300+ integrations including Shopify, Square, Facebook, Eventbrite, Wordpress and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation on G2.com and is the 2020 Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

