ActiveCampaign creates new $2 million app development fund to support growing businesses

Developers interested in applying to the ActiveCampaign Developer Fund can submit an application here . ActiveCampaign is accepting applications from developers, startups, and agencies who can create an integration with the ActiveCampaign CXA platform that provides advanced features for free to customers. Once selected, developers will be offered financial support upfront, and on an ongoing basis to help them perform the work. Developers from any size company, industry or geography are invited to apply.

Eligible tools are app integrations into the ActiveCampaign CXA platform. Currently, over 70% of ActiveCampaign customers use its more than 870 integrations, including Facebook, Microsoft, Shopify, Square, and Salesforce. With the fund, more app partners service the ActiveCampaign ecosystem of more than 150,000 customers worldwide, with a goal of growing to over 1,000 integrations with this fund alone.

Through this fund, ActiveCampaign is fulfilling its promise to customers that growing businesses of any size that want to scale their 1:1 experiences can do so with the tools they're already using, and can make business and customer decisions based on the intelligence from all their digital business tools. Further, these companies can automate tasks through the tools, giving them more time to focus on creative projects.

"Unlike all-in-one platforms that force customers to use their solutions, ActiveCampaign gives our customers incredible flexibility to use the tools that work best for their unique needs," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "By introducing our Developer Fund, we are continuing to lead with that customer obsession. We're creating this program so our developer partners feel valued and incentivized to create even more tools, and therefore more flexibility for our customers."

"The best part of ActiveCampaign is that I'm able to sync the data across my tech tools," Dawn Manske, founder of Made for Freedom . "Having my Shopify and Facebook Custom Audiences integrate with my ActiveCampaign CRM data gives me the insight I need to make decisions about when to reach out to customers and volunteers and with which message. It saves me more time to focus on growing my network and my business."

"We value our partnership with ActiveCampaign because there is mutual respect for each other and obsession with customer success," said Austin Kueffner at Outliant . "I see ActiveCampaign's new Developer Fund as an example of that shared commitment to customer flexibility and data ownership. We look forward to creating many new integrations together."

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 150,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 500+ pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 870+ integrations including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM, and E-Commerce Personalization on G2.com and is the Top Rated Marketing Automation Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

SOURCE ActiveCampaign