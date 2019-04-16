ActiveCampaign Hires Cory Snyder to Expand its Rapidly Growing Partner Program

CHICAGO, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign , the leader in intelligence-driven sales and marketing automation for small businesses, today announced Cory Snyder joined the team as the Director of Channel Sales. He joins the more than 100 employees who have joined the team this year alone, reaching more than 400 employees around the globe.

Cory brings more than 20 years of sales experience with deep knowledge in building and growing channel programs. Prior to joining ActiveCampaign, Cory spent close to 10 years at Keap (formerly Infusionsoft) where he grew the partner revenue to half of the company's revenue. As Director of Channel Sales, Cory is responsible for growing our team and partners across affiliates, resellers, and certified consultants, scaling the program in the best interests of our partners.

"Our channel partners have been instrumental to our business, and continue to play a bigger role," said Jason VandeBoom, Founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "Cory brings the martech knowledge and channel sales experience that we know will take our channel program to the next level. I'm eager to see how Cory engages our current partners and potential partners, putting their needs first, so they continue to realize the value ActiveCampaign can have for their customers."

ActiveCampaign continues to attract key marketing technology talent from Hubpost, Keap, and Salesforce, as it's grown more than 700% over the last three years. As the company continues to focus on reaching one million small businesses, key hires like Cory play a big part in accelerating the path reaching these businesses.

"ActiveCampaign has quickly grown into the leader in marketing automation for small businesses," Snyder said. "I know how impactful a channel partner program can be and I'm looking forward to bringing my experience to build off the foundation and progress the team has already made to empower our partners even more."

About ActiveCampaign

Recognized as the leader in the marketing and sales automation for small businesses, ActiveCampaign helps growing businesses meaningfully connect and engage with their customers. Its SaaS platform enables businesses to create optimized customer experiences by automating many behind the scenes processes and communicating with their customers across channels with personalized, intelligence-driven messages. For more information, visit www.activecampaign.com .

SOURCE ActiveCampaign

Related Links

activecampaign.com

