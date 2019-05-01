ActiveCampaign Launches CX Automation, Redefining Marketing Automation

CHICAGO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, the leader in sales and marketing automation, today announced CX Automation, redefining marketing automation. Until today, marketing automation was known as a set of static paths and messages. Now, users should expect automations that deliver a unique experience for every customer. This means each customer receives a unique message, path, and time that's optimized for them, throughout their entire lifecycle.

ActiveCampaign's automations are designed to leverage the information businesses know about their customers along with behaviors, insights, and signals of intent that ActiveCampaign can both predict and make actionable to build personalized experiences and messages. Through the combination of ActiveCampaign's ability to personalize the content, the timing, and the routing at the individual customer level, and enhanced with data science powered capabilities like Predictive Sending, ActiveCampaign is changing what it means to automate, where no two customers will have the same experience.

"Marketing automation has become stale, where we see such a narrow focus on sales and marketing requiring specific instruction from the user to move groups of people through static paths," said Jason VandeBoom, Founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "ActiveCampaign has been focused on applying automation to create unique experiences throughout the entire customer lifecycle. That's why we're redefining the category as Customer Experience Automation, helping businesses create truly unique experiences, at scale."

To learn more about Customer Experience Automations and how ActiveCampaign is shifting the norms of traditional marketing automation, please visit www.activecampaign.com/customer-experience-automation.

Recognized as the leader in Customer Experience Automation, ActiveCampaign helps growing businesses meaningfully connect and engage with their customers. Its SaaS platform enables businesses to create optimized customer experiences by automating many behind the scenes processes and communicating with their customers across channels with personalized, intelligence-driven messages. For more information, visit www.activecampaign.com .

