ActiveCampaign Launches Free Tool to Help People Get More Time Back

CHICAGO, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, the leader in intelligence-driven sales and marketing automation for small businesses, today released a "no" generator to help small businesses get more time back. While saying no can seem negative, it's an important skill as it makes time for the things that matter.

As a small business, whether as an owner or an employee, there are always several jobs that need to be done. From marketing to sales to customer service, it's critical to understand what will drive the business forward. Understanding the right balance of human touch and those tasks that can be automated, will help determine where a person is most impactful and when they'll benefit by saying no.

"ActiveCampaign has always been focused on saving people time with automations," said Shay Howe, Vice President of Design at ActiveCampaign. "With the new no generator, we're focused on helping small businesses find even more time in their day, by saying no to the things that won't improve the customer experience or grow their business. So whether your cat has a thing or you have to wash your hair, we've made saying no a lot easier."

Get started generating "no" now at www.activecampaign.com/free-marketing-tools/no-generator.

