ActiveCampaign Named #2 Highest Rated Software Company in Asia Pacific by G2

SYDNEY, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B2B technology marketplace G2 released last week its first Best Software Companies in Asia Pacific (APAC) ranking. ActiveCampaign's Asia Pacific Satisfaction of 91.3 made it the second highest rated out of nearly 400 software companies serving Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Additionally, many companies ranked in the top 25 include applications that integrate with ActiveCampaign's platform including MongoDB, Slack, Zoom, and Shopify, who all placed within the top 10.

The ranking takes into account more than 39,000 software reviews from G2 and all scores are calculated using G2's proprietary algorithms for customer satisfaction and market presence.

This ranking follows ActiveCampaign's 2018 announcement to make a large investment in its APAC region customer experience with the opening of its Sydney, Australia office. In the last year, the company's customer base in the region has grown over 60% to more than 10,000 customers.

"It's great to see ActiveCampaign recognised in this ranking," said Sian Bishop, Brand and Marketing Manager for Gelato Messina. "It's an amazing platform and we've seen fantastic results since we started working with them - plus their team are excellent and a pleasure to work with."

"We're focused on delivering an incredible product and experience to our customers," said Adam Tuttle, Director of Sales, Asia Pacific for ActiveCampaign. "It's an honor to have them recognize us on G2's marketplace as the top marketing automation platform in Asia Pacific."

According to user reviews, ActiveCampaign fulfills its goal of helping businesses more meaningfully connect and engage with their customers. ActiveCampaign's user ratings demonstrate that the Customer Experience Automation Platform is easy to use (8.6 out of 10), has high quality customer support (8.8 out of 10), and is easy to setup (8.5 out of 10).

As of 10/17/19, ActiveCampaign had 1,860 reviews and ratings in the Marketing Automation Software category on G2.com. Click here to see what users say about ActiveCampaign or share your own review.

About ActiveCampaign

Recognized as the leader in Customer Experience Automation, ActiveCampaign helps growing businesses meaningfully connect and engage with their customers. Its SaaS platform enables businesses to create optimized customer experiences by automating many behind the scenes processes and communicating with their customers across channels with personalized, intelligence-driven messages. For more information, visit www.activecampaign.com.

About G2 (formerly G2 Crowd)

Headquartered in Chicago, G2.com's revolutionizing how businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million monthly users rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has 900,000 reviews, and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2's customers include IBM and Zoom. Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was in October 2018, followed by the company's acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately.

