ActiveCampaign Raises $240 Million to Help Companies Grow with Customer Experience Automation

ActiveCampaign has accelerated customer and revenue growth, despite uncertain and challenging global economic forces during the past year. 145,000 companies in 170 countries, like koia , the Museum of Science and Industry , and whole30 , rely on CXA, highlighting that legacy email marketing, marketing automation, and CRM categories cannot create the personalized relationships required of today's growing businesses.

Since its 2020 $100 million Series B funding round, Chicago-based ActiveCampaign has:

Surpassed $165 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), less than a year after reaching the $100 million ARR milestone

in annual recurring revenue (ARR), less than a year after reaching the ARR milestone Shared plans to grow to over 1,000 employees by the end of 2021 after adding over 300 employees in 2020, creating a digital-first employment model while recommitting to international hubs in Chicago , Indianapolis , Dublin , and Sydney

, , , and Achieved record usage, including four billion weekly automated experiences, 150 million monthly automated campaigns, and two million daily predictions

Announced new functionality including Pages and Web Personalization, plus major marketing, e-commerce, and sales automation product enhancements

Released Predictive Recipes to help customers navigate its over 500 automation recipes, so companies can strike the right balance of automation and personal touch

Expanded its partner ecosystem to over 850 technology partners, including Facebook, Microsoft, Zendesk, Salesforce, Google, and Shopify

Reinforced its industry-leading Customer Success Commitment resulting in higher customer satisfaction scores than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM, and E-Commerce Personalization on G2.com, and as the Top Rated Software for both Email Marketing and Marketing Automation on TrustRadius

"While ActiveCampaign is 18 years old, we started 2016 with 15 people and were completely bootstrapped before our Series A with Silversmith. To have reached over 850 team members and over 145,000 customers in five years is incredible. We have used our own platform to achieve this growth, proving CXA is game-changing," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "I'm excited to welcome Tiger Global and Dragoneer as investors, and want to thank SGE and Silversmith for their ongoing investment and support, as this funding will allow us to further lead the CXA category, critical for companies to reach their growth potential."

Plans for this round include further investment in product development, ongoing global expansion, and acceleration of partner ecosystem initiatives – all with the goal of further strengthening ActiveCampaign's commitment to provide its 145,000-strong customer base with a platform based on value, service, and trust.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 145,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 500+ pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 100,000 of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 850+ integrations including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM, and E-Commerce Personalization on G2.com and is the Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

