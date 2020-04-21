ActiveCampaign Wins G2 Best Software Companies 2020 Award, Ranks #12 on List of Best Software Companies

CHICAGO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation, announced today that it has ranked #12 on the list of Best Software Companies, #26 for Best Product for Marketers, #48 on the list for Software for Sales and #96 on the Fastest Growing Products List. Akin to The People's Choice Awards for tech companies, G2's Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

ActiveCampaign earned its place on the list thanks to its customer service commitment promising excellence in value, service and trust. Its marketing and automation solutions rank highest in each category on G2 for excellence across all six attributes, including ease of use, meeting requirements, ease of doing business with, ease of setup, quality of support and ease of administration.

Tech companies on the list have proven their commitment and value based on thousands of verified reviews. With over 77,000 software companies on G2, ActiveCampaign is honored to be recognized on the Best Software Companies, Best Product for Marketers and Software for Sales lists, an achievement that can only be earned through the endorsement of its customers.

G2 created the lists based on data from over 1M authentic, verified customer reviews, and were written and published between January 1, 2019 - March 3, 2020. These reviews are each vetted by a G2 employee who ensures legitimacy.

"This isn't a subjective list based on a few peoples' opinions," explains G2 CEO, Godard Abel. "With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of product and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies make the list."

Maria Pergolino, CMO of ActiveCampaign shared, "We're very excited about the recognition from our customers via G2's reviews. It's a testament to the fulfillment of our brand promise. Now more than ever, we are here to help our customers to build relationships and meet their business goals."

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform helps over 95,000 businesses in 161 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to hundreds of pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation, CRM, and machine learning for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat, and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 300+ integrations including Shopify, Square, Facebook, Eventbrite, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in both Marketing Automation and CRM All-In-One on G2.com. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

