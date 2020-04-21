ActiveProspect receives growth investment from Five Elms Capital

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveProspect, the leading SaaS company powering consent-based marketing, today announced a strategic growth investment from Five Elms Capital. The investment from Five Elms will fuel the continued growth of ActiveProspect and further fortify its market leadership position.

"As a long-time bootstrapped business, we have operated profitably for years. We decided to take this investment to expand our industry reach and accelerate growth. We selected Five Elms as our partner for this next phase of growth because of their team and experience with B2B SaaS businesses," said Steve Rafferty, Founder & CEO of ActiveProspect. The demand for ActiveProspect's product suite (TrustedForm, LeadConduit, and SuppressionList) continues to increase and the company grew revenue by 50% in 2019. Its TrustedForm product has been recognized by LeadsCouncil as industry best for TCPA compliance. With companies of all sizes under the threat of class action lawsuits for contacting consumers without consent, ActiveProspect solves a massive problem by documenting consumer consent to protect businesses while also providing them valuable insights about the origin of their internet leads.

Five Elms' decision to invest was based on the belief that ActiveProspect's best-in-class platform is uniquely positioned to capitalize on a largely greenfield market opportunity. "Consumers want control over the companies that contact them, and companies need to identify their best prospects in real-time while respecting consumer privacy. ActiveProspect's unique ability to do both extremely well gives them a huge market opportunity and significant runway for growth," Fred Coulson, Five Elms Capital, Founder and Managing Partner said. As a result of this partnership, Fred Coulson also joined the board of ActiveProspect and brings valuable leadership experience working with over 30 SaaS companies across the Five Elms portfolio.

This investment comes in the wake of ActiveProspect expanding its leadership team in January to include software veteran Troy Winskowicz as Chief Product Officer. Troy previously served as Vice President, Product Strategy & Management at Conduent.

About ActiveProspect

ActiveProspect is an Austin-based SaaS company that helps companies acquire customers via consent-based marketing (opt-in leads). Our products are used by leading brands across many industries to efficiently and safely scale these types of campaigns. We give companies the insight and control needed to take real-time action on their leads - by paying the right price, filtering out leads that are unlikely to convert, and routing leads to the right place. In tandem, we help protect companies from Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) litigation by verifying and documenting proof of consent. Visit ActiveProspect.com .



About Five Elms

Five Elms Capital is a global growth equity firm that invests in fast-growing B2B software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. Visit fiveelms.com .

