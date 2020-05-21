ActiveSR launches new website, http://www.ActiveSR.com
May 21, 2020, 10:38 ET
CARY, N.C., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLink Life Sciences, a Cary, NC based company, is pleased to announce the launch of a new, updated website for its groundbreaking bone health supplement ActiveSR (strontium lactate).
The first and only optimal formulation of Strontium L-Lactate is available only from BioLink Life Sciences, a cutting edge "nutraceutical" and supplement producer. Initially provided in a 30 day supply, Active SR can now be ordered from www.activesr.com for the price of $40 plus tax for a 30 day supply. A 90 day supply can also be purchased for $108.
The new website was created as a result of direct customer feedback to make ordering and supply of this product easier and more efficient. The website was developed in conjunction with strategic and creative input from BioLink's partners Emerge Healthcare Consulting (www.emergehc.com) and Tie Consulting (www.tieconsulting.us).
|
ActiveSR, Strontium L-Lactate.
Detailed Product Information:
Until now, the optimal therapy for maintaining bone health in aging individuals has not been definitively established. Calcium and vitamin D supplementation frequently fails to produce measurable results. Addition of an anti-resorption drug such as a bisphosphonate (BP), selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM), or parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog, significantly aids in fracture prevention but is sometimes associated with undesirable side effects.
It has been known since the 1950s that the molecule Strontium can positively impact bone health by supporting development and activities of the bone cells that carry out bone remodeling. Active Sr is safe and highly effective in rebuilding and regenerating bone and combating the natural bone loss that comes with aging.
For more information, or you have any questions, please contact us at:
BioLink Life Sciences: 919-345-0339 or visit www.activesr.com
SOURCE ActiveSR
Share this article