ActiveState Adds Thousands of Popular Python Packages to the ActiveState Platform in Response to Customer Need

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveState has added thousands of Python packages to its ActiveState Platform in response to demand, the company announced today. This latest installment includes more than 50,000 package versions covering the most popular Python 2 and 3 packages, as well as their dependencies, which can now be automatically resolved, built and packaged into runtimes that eliminate "works on my machine" issues.

In advance of the impending Python 2 end-of-life (EOL), the company has vetted thousands of key Python 2 packages critical to the support of customers' Python 2 applications. In addition, the company has added many of the most popular Python 3 packages to support the efforts of their broad and wide customer base. This represents a significant milestone on the road to making all of the Python Package Index (PyPI) available on the ActiveState Platform.

ActiveState has delivered the industry's first SaaS platform for open source language automation to centrally build, certify and resolve runtime environments. With minimal knowledge, a developer can automatically build open source language runtimes from source, automatically resolve all dependencies, and then certify it against compliance and security criteria - all in just a few minutes. The result is a consistent, reproducible runtime from development to production.

The ActiveState Platform incorporates more than 20 years of build engineering expertise in order to automate much of the complexity associated with building, maintaining and sharing Python and Perl runtimes. Developers can create a free account on the Platform here: http://bit.ly/2Xg210y.

Jeff Rouse, vice president, product management, ActiveState, said: "Python is one of the most popular programming languages on the planet right now, so it's no wonder that the majority of the more than 200,000 developers on the ActiveState Platform are asking us to do more to support their Python development efforts. In order to ensure our customers can automatically build all Python packages, even those that contain C code, we're designing systems to vet the code and metadata for every package in PyPI. Today's release is a significant first step toward that goal."

