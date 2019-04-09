ActiveState Examines Top 10 Use Cases of Python in New Report

Use cases have grown, along with usage and adoption, as Python has evolved over the past two decades. The top 10 most common uses by industry include:

Insurance: Creating business insights with machine learning

Creating business insights with machine learning Retail Banking: Flexible data transformation and manipulation

Flexible data transformation and manipulation Aerospace : Meeting software system deadlines

: Meeting software system deadlines Finance: Data mining to identify cross-sell opportunities

Data mining to identify cross-sell opportunities Business Services: API access to financial information

API access to financial information Hardware: Automating network administration

Automating network administration Healthcare: Predicting disease prognosis

Predicting disease prognosis Consulting Services: Bespoke web development

Bespoke web development InfoTech: IT modernization

IT modernization Software: Adding extensibility to legacy applications

To learn more about each of these use cases, visit: http://bit.ly/2UpkQOh

The report is part of ActiveState's undertaking to better understand the needs and pain points of industry related to open source languages. ActiveState aims to decrease the costs and risks of managing open source languages and enable enterprises to maximize their related benefits.

Bart Copeland, CEO, ActiveState, said: "Since our founding, we have been helping developers and enterprises eliminate costs and risks of working with open source languages. To date, millions of enterprise developers worldwide have downloaded and deployed our commercial offering of Python, ActivePython. Our goal is to help millions more. The insights reflected in this report are foundational pillars for our vision for Open Source Language Automation. Our ActiveState Platform to automatically build, certify and resolve open source languages is the linchpin to our vision."

About ActiveState

ActiveState helps enterprises scale securely with open source languages and gives developers the kinds of tools they love to use. More than 2 million developers and 97 percent of Fortune 1,000 enterprises use ActiveState to support mission-critical systems and speed up software development while enhancing oversight and increasing quality. https://www.activestate.com/

