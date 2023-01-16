Activewear apparel market size to grow by USD 211.08 million from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global activewear apparel market size is estimated to increase by USD 211.08 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.24% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. - Request a sample report

Global activewear apparel market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Activewear Apparel Market

adidas AG - The company offers activewear apparel such as Fast graphic tee, runner tee, and adizero marathon jacket.

ASICS Corp. - The company offers activewear apparel such as color block bra and Asics logo bra.

Columbia Sportswear Co. - The company offers activewear apparel such as Columbia women's firewood core pant and Columbia women's w titan pass pants.

Hanesbrands Inc. - The company offers activewear apparel such as Hanes sports men's performance baseball tee.

The company offers activewear apparel such as Hanes sports men's performance baseball tee. For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global activewear apparel market is fragmented, with the presence of several global, regional, and domestic vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer activewear apparel in the market are adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Beyond Active, Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Dioz Group, Fashion Nova Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., Good American LLC, Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc, PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Superfit Hero LLC, Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., Girlfriend Collective LLC, and Universal Standard Inc and others.

Market vendors follow various criticalities of inputs, including R&D, technology, labor, and brand, to compete in the market. They offer advanced activewear apparel to increase their market shares and differentiate themselves from their competitors.

Global activewear apparel market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global activewear apparel market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online).

The offline segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Many vendors are focusing on improving the services offered through their brand-owned stores to enhance customer experience and engage more customers. Such shopping experiences create a positive impression on customers, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global activewear apparel market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global activewear apparel market.

North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, Canada , and Mexico are the key countries for the activewear apparel market in the region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of various international vendors that offer activewear apparel will drive the activewear apparel market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Global activewear apparel market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - Product premiumization and innovation are driving the growth of the market. The use of new technologies and product innovations has enabled manufacturers to introduce innovative activewear apparel. The increasing purchasing power and the rising preference for innovative, comfortable, and lightweight activewear apparel are increasing the sales of such apparel. In addition, premiumization enables manufacturers to improve customer engagement. This will increase the demand for activewear apparel during the forecast period.

Key trends - The increasing popularity of athleisure is a trend in the market. Athleisure refers to clothes designed for athletic activities, which are worn at workplaces or other casual locations. Some of the major athleisure outfits include yoga pants, leggings, sweatpants, gym tanks, sports bras, tights, shorts, and others. Major vendors have made many improvements in the design and quality of athleisure outfits. Therefore, the growing demand for athleisure is expected to support the growth of the global activewear apparel market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The availability of counterfeit activewear apparel will challenge the activewear apparel market during the forecast period. Vendors of counterfeit activewear apparel sell their products at very low prices when compared to branded products, especially in developing countries. Moreover, the duplication of branded activewear apparel makes it difficult for customers to distinguish between original and counterfeit products. Counterfeit activewear apparel is often poor in quality and does not meet manufacturing standards. As a result, international brands are facing difficulties in optimizing their presence in developing markets. Therefore, the increasing availability of counterfeit activewear apparel will hinder the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this activewear apparel market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the activewear apparel market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the activewear apparel market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the activewear apparel market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Activewear Apparel Market vendors

The women's activewear market size is expected to increase by USD 37.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (bottom wear, top wear, outer wear, innerwear and swimwear, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The sports and fitness wear market size is expected to increase by USD 66.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (women and men), product (top wear, bottom wear, and support items), application (outdoor, sports-inspired, and performance), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Activewear Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 140 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 211.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 10.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Beyond Active, Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Dioz Group, Fashion Nova Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., Good American LLC, Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc, PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Superfit Hero LLC, Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., Girlfriend Collective LLC, and Universal Standard Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

