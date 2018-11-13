Activist Judge Blocks Trump's Lawful Effort to Manage Caravan and Asylum Chaos, Says FAIR

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), in response to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar's temporary injunction blocking the Trump administration from requiring that asylum seekers present themselves lawfully at a port of entry:

"Last night, yet another unelected activist judge stopped the president from using the authority granted to him by Congress to protect the integrity of our immigration system and our national sovereignty. As the Supreme Court recently affirmed in Trump v. Hawaii, Congress has given the president broad authority to limit or even stop the entry of aliens. When President Trump took action to ensure that asylum is not a free pass to cross our borders illegally, he was on firm legal footing. However, that doesn't seem to matter anymore, as a single district judge can now violate decades of Supreme Court precedent on executive power and sovereignty to advance the agenda of open borders groups. We urge the administration to seek immediate review of this ruling."

Contact: Matthew Tragesser, 202-328-7004

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 2 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

Related Links

http://www.fairus.org

