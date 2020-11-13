Activist, Religious and Civil Rights Leader Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson Releases Witness to Grace: A Testimony of Favor

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING

"Witness to Grace is a testament to his remarkable journey. As chairman of the board of the National Action Network, he has gone to jail and to the White House, while bearing the historic mantle of the Black church's involvement in the pursuit of justice."

~Reverend Al Sharpton, Founder and President, National Action Network, and host of Politics Nation on MSNBC

"[Dr. Richardson] teaches us how to take true inventory of grace at work in our lives to recognize that no matter what your station or situation of life, you are the product of grace and therefore have a reason to hope ..."

~Dr. Howard John Wesley, Pastor, Alfred Street Baptist Church, Alexandria, Virginia

Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson presides over the historic Grace Baptist Church with three locations nationwide. A graduate of Virginia Union University, Dr. Richardson received his divinity degree from Yale Divinity School and his Doctor of Ministry from the United Theological Seminary. Dr. Richardson has been inducted into the Martin Luther King Jr., Board of Preachers at Morehouse College, then subsequently into its International Hall of Honor. Dr. Richardson has preached across the world and has served on the Central Committee of the World Council of Churches. Dr. Richardson currently serves as a director or trustee for Pepsi Cola (Ethnic Advisory Board); the Harvard University Divinity School Summer Leadership Institute for Church-based Community and Economic Development; Comcast Corporation and NBC Universal Joint Diversity Council; and Grace Community Development Corporation. He is Chairman of the Board of National Action Network, Conference of National Black Churches, and Virginia Union University.

Dr. Richardson resides in New York with his wife Inez Nunnally Richardson.

For further information, visit. https://www.witnesstograce.org .

