Activus Connect Appoints Susie Buffam as Chief Operating Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Activus Connect today announced the appointment of Susie Buffam to the role of COO. Most recently, Susie has supported the company as Chief Strategy Officer.

Over the course of her career, Susie has worked within such well-known public companies as Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and RBS and several private companies, where she successfully navigated challenges with cash flow, profitability, private investors, and strategy transformations. Susie excels with helping companies rethink their approach to business, formulating plans that improve efficiency, effectiveness, and overall success in both the immediate and long term.

"Having Susie focused on our operational capabilities and leadership development, she will be instrumental in the scalability of our world-class customer experience delivery, enabling us to continue to grow alongside our clients' evolving service needs," said Felix Serrano, CEO at Activus Connect.

"We are thrilled to have a leader of Susie's caliber within Activus Connect," said Minerva Serrano, the company's President and CFO. "Her senior leadership experience will be valuable as we continue to find new opportunities across numerous industries."

Susie has many successes working with world-class brands, solving complex global service delivery challenges. As a leader, she has also developed and deployed new department and corporate strategies leading to top-line revenue growth and more significant competitive positioning. Prior to joining the Activus Connect team, Susie helped service organizations as an independent consultant to improve their strategy and product while delivering outstanding results for both clients and their bottom line. The key, she says, is implementing tactical improvements that aligned to a robust future vision.

"I've always been passionate about balancing client needs, expectations, and opportunities with delivery and efficiency improvements in operations and technology," said Susie. "I am beyond excited to bring that experience to Activus Connect and help this incredible company make an even greater positive impact on the world."

Susie lives in Fairfield County, CT, with her husband, Jeremy, sons, Briggs and Dash, and their rambunctious and beloved black lab Cheney. She enjoys an active life with her family skiing, running, an occasional home renovation, and woodworking projects.

Susie earned her MBA from Columbia School of Business (NYC) in 2004. She also holds a Masters in Education (1998) and a BA in English from Wheaton College (IL).

Activus Connect is a premium provider of customer experience outsourcing solutions, operating across North America, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company has evolved the traditional approach to BPO and contact center services by leveraging its SmartVirtual™ platform in an exclusive work-at-home setting. Operating across all verticals, Activus provides multilingual, multichannel, voice and non-voice customer care, sales, retention, social media moderation, and technical support services.

