Activus Connect Earned Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Activus Connect today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Certification is a significant achievement, which Activus Connect is proud to have earned. Using validated ambassador feedback, more than 93% of employees have a consistently positive experience versus 59% of a typical U.S. based company. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"The Great Place To Work certification captures how the Activus Connect culture shows up across all aspects of our business," says Felix Serrano, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "More importantly, it represents the unfiltered voice of our Ambassadors for the second consecutive year. I am humbled and honored to represent an organization trailblazing a better path of Customer Experience Outsourcing."

"We congratulate Activus Connect on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

About Activus Connect

Activus Connect is a premium provider of customer experience outsourcing solutions, operating across North America, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company has evolved the traditional approach to BPO and contact center services by leveraging its SmartVirtual™ platform in an exclusive work-at-home setting. Operating across all verticals, Activus provides multilingual, multichannel, voice, and non-voice customer care, sales, retention, social media moderation, and technical support services.

