ACTO Named One of the 2019 PM360 ELITE 100

TORONTO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device sectors, has named Parth Khanna, Kapil Kalra, and Kumar Erramilli as one of the 2019 PM360 ELITE 100 in the Entrepreneurs category. Now in its fifth year, the PM360 ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represent the most influential people in the healthcare industry today.

Parth Khanna, Kapil Kalra, and Kumar Erramilli, the founders of ACTO, are helping to improve treatment access by disrupting how drugs and devices are commercialized globally. The founders first met at the University of Waterloo, and started their journey by working on an industry agnostic corporate training app. However, after speaking with over 900 life sciences companies and analyzing thousands of sales rep behaviors, the founding team recognized that life sciences did not only had a training problem; it had a commercialization problem. They went on to launch the ACTO Commercialization Cloud for Life Sciences: the only one-stop-shop sales, marketing, and training platform designed to help life sciences companies effectively communicate their clinical evidence story, increase sales, and gather powerful field intelligence.

"After recent regulatory changes and a shift towards value-based care, the life sciences industry has permanently moved in a direction where speaking to clinical value is mission-critical," said Parth Khanna, CEO of ACTO, "We are past the tipping point, and life sciences commercialization has changed forever. This represents an exciting opportunity for the industry to embrace cutting edge technology to transform their commercialization processes and effectively communicate their clinical evidence stories. On behalf of the ACTO team, I want to thank PM360 for recognizing us as among the most influential figures in life sciences and at the forefront of this new wave of innovation."

The PM360 ELITE Awards were established in 2015 to recognize individuals who have made a significant impact to the healthcare industry throughout their careers. More than 500 submissions were received, and nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. A total of 100 winners were selected across 17 categories, including Creative Directors, Data Miners, Digital Crusaders, Disrupters, Entrepreneurs, Launch Experts, Leaders of the Future, Marketing Teams, Master Educators, Mentors, Patient Advocates, PR Gurus, Sales MVPs, Strategists, Talent Acquisition Leaders, Tech-know Geeks, and Transformational Leaders.

"The 100 individuals and teams we selected this year are truly worthy of being called ELITE," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "Each of them is at the forefront of their respective fields and are leading this industry in exciting and new directions. We are beyond excited to celebrate their achievements and provide the industry the chance to get to know them a little better."

The winners were profiled in PM360's May 2019 issue. You can read the profiles online at http://bit.ly/PM360-article-ACTO.

For more information on the ACTO Commercialization Cloud for Life Sciences, visit http://bit.ly/ACTO-PM360-website.

About ACTO

ACTO is on a mission to improve treatment access by disrupting how drugs and devices are commercialized globally. ACTO Commercialization Cloud for Life Sciences is the only one-stop-shop sales, marketing, and training platform designed to help life sciences companies effectively communicate their clinical evidence story, increase sales, and gather powerful field intelligence.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

